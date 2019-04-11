Sudan unrest: latest updates

Sudan unrest: latest updatesBy CNN Staff
Who is Omar al-Bashir?
Omar al-Bashir came to power in Sudan in 1989, when he lead a coup against then Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi. Bashir dissolved the government, political parties and trade unions, and declared himself chairman of the Revolutionary Command Council.
He survived a coup attempt the following year. He later ordered the execution of more than 30 army and police officers implicated in the failed takeover.
In 1993, Bashir dissolved the Revolutionary Command Council and restored Sudan to nominal civilian rule, with himself as president. At an election in 1996, he was returned with more than 75% of the vote. That margin would increase to 85% in 2000.
Violence broke out in the Darfur region of Sudan in 2003, and Bashir was criticized for not cracking down on the Janjaweed militia, a pro-government militia accused of murdering and raping people in Darfur.
In 2008, the International Criminal Court filed charges against Bashir for genocide and war crimes in Darfur. Repeated attempts to bring him to justice were unsuccessful, however.
At the country's most recent election in 2015, officials said Bashir had been re-elected president with more than 94% of the vote. Many major opposition groups boycotted the election.
Late last year, anti-government protests broke out in many cities in Sudan, demanding Bashir's removal. He declared a year-long state of emergency in February 2019, as his forces attempted to crack down on demonstrations.
Those efforts appear to have been ultimately unsuccessful. On Thursday, the 75-year-old Bashir stepped down as president after 30 years in power.
Sudan Army takes control of the streets: eyewitness
From CNN's Kareem Khadder in Jerusalem
Sudan’s Army has taken control of the streets, intersections and bridges in the country, according to an eyewitness in Khartoum. The army is not stopping the movement of protestors and people who are celebrating in the streets, the eyewitness said.
Thousands of protestors continue to go to Sudan’s army headquarters in Khartoum as they await the military announcement expected on Sudan State TV.
Earlier a few people were injured when two security forces opened fire near the Al Bashir medical compound, the eyewitness said. The army was able to control the situation following the incident and it wasn’t clear if those injured were members of the security forces, army personnel or protestors.
Sudan President Bashir steps down and is under house arrest
From CNN’s Nima Elbagir in New York
Sudan President Omar Al-Bashir has stepped down and is under house arrest, multiple sources told CNN.
His personal guard has been replaced and is under close watch.
Bashir had ruled Sudan for three decades. He is accused of war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court for his government's actions in Darfur.
Activists say protests will continue after military announcement
The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) has called on protesters to join a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum and to continue their protest even after an anticipated military announcement.
“The December revolution won because of you,” the SPA, an umbrella organization of doctors, lawyers and journalists that has led many of the demonstrations, said in a statement on Thursday.
“We will protect our revolution until all its goals are completely achieved,” it added.
Sudanese take to the streets ahead of announcement
Thousands took to the streets Thursday morning in Sudan to celebrate the anticipated ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.
A CNN stringer on the ground saw thousands marching towards the military headquarters in the capital, dancing, drumming and chanting against the government. Cars honked their horns in support and women ululated in celebration.
People chanted: “He is a coward and he is fallen!”
There is heavy deployment by the Rapid Security Forces in the capital especially on the main bridge on connecting Khartoum with Um Dorman. They didn’t engage with the crowds, CNN’s stringer reported.
Military troops however responded to the celebrating protesters, flashing the victory sign. One soldier was seen patting a protester’s back to congratulate him.
Sudanese activists circulate statement by purported military council
Sudanese activists have circulated a statement from a purported Military Transitional Council announcing the removal of President Omar Al-Bashir from power.
People are flooding the streets in Khartoum in celebration, according to social media reports and witnesses on the ground.
Inside the crackdown on protests in Sudan
From CNN's Nima Elbagir in Khartoum
Earlier this month, an undercover CNN team in Khartoum witnessed the brutal crackdown on protests which began over a rise in the cost of living but have escalated into a push for President Omar al-Bashir’s removal.
At demonstrations in a residential area of the capital in mid-March, CNN filmed the indiscriminate violence that has become synonymous with Sudan’s security forces.
Soon after one rally started, national security agents descended on the crowds, sending people scattering into alleyways and neighborhood homes.
We sought refuge in a nearby safe house, where a local family provides shelter to protesters – and people like us – who are trying to avoid detection. Getting caught could have meant death.
People spoke in hushed tones as they dashed quickly through the gates and inside, one whispering “God protect us” as they locked the door.
Woman who became a symbol of the protests
From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore
The woman is wearing a long white dress and golden moon earrings. She's chanting from the top of a car while surrounded by a sea of protesters holding smartphones, all trying to capture the moment.
This scene was captured in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, on Monday during the third day of a mass sit-in outside the presidential compound and army headquarters.
Lana Haroun, who snapped the image that has since gone viral, told CNN when she saw the woman she just ran toward her and took three or four photos.
"She was trying to give everyone hope and positive energy and she did it," Haroun said. "She was representing all Sudanese women and girls and she inspired every woman and girl at the sit-in. She was telling the story of Sudanese women. ... She was perfect."