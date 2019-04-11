Sudan unrest: Omar al-Bashir forced out

After months of protests across Sudan, President Omar al-Bashir has been forced out of power.

Who is Omar al-Bashir? The now apparently ex-President ruled Sudan for 30 years after seizing power in a coup in 1989. He is accused of war crimes and genocide for his brutal crackdown in Darfur.

What's happening? Bashir was removed after months of anti-regime protests, with the military apparently abandoning him and siding with those seeking his downfall.

What happens next? The situation in Sudan is currently uncertain. The military has yet to make an announcement confirming Bashir's removal, or what any transition period will involve. Activists have demanded the military hand over power to a civilian government as soon as possible.