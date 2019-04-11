Sudan unrest: latest updates

After months of protests in Sudan, activists have circulated a statement from a purported Military Transitional Council announcing the removal of President Omar al-Bashir from power.

The move follows an apparent split in the army earlier this week, when some units moved to protect anti-government protesters in the capital Khartoum.

Bashir has ruled Sudan for three decades. He is accused of war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court for his government's actions in Darfur.