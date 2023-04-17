World
Clashes in Sudan have killed almost 100 people

By Sana Noor Haq and Ed Upright, CNN

Published 5:33 AM ET, Mon April 17, 2023
6 min ago

Rival generals are battling for control in Sudan. Here’s a guide to the fighting

By CNN's Nima Elbagir, Tamara Qiblawi and Amarachi Orie

A struggle for power between forces loyal to two rival generals has sparked fierce fighting in Sudan, killing dozens and injuring hundreds of civilians.

Until recently, Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, were allies.

They collaborated to depose ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and played a key role in the 2021 military coup.

But tensions brew during negotiations to fold the RSF into the country's military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

The key question: who would be subordinate to who under the new hierarchy.

These hostilities, sources told CNN, are the culmination of what both parties view as an existential fight for dominance.

Read the full story here:

8 min ago

It's mid-morning in Khartoum. Here's what you need to know

From CNN staff

We're into the third day of intense fighting in Sudan. Here are the latest developments in this story:

  • Death toll nears 100: Scores of people have been left dead after violence first flared on Saturday between the Sudanese military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who told CNN Sunday the army had broken a UN-brokered temporary humanitarian ceasefire.
  • "Explosions and smoke rising": Verified video footage shows military jets and helicopters hitting Khartoum International Airport; other clips show the charred remains of the army’s General Command building nearby after it was engulfed in fire on Sunday.
  • Widespread evacuations: In the Kafouri area, north of Khartoum, clashes and street fights broke out at dawn Monday, prompting residents to begin evacuating women and children from the area, Sudanese journalist Fathi Al-Ardi wrote on Facebook.
  • Services halted: The conflict has put other countries and organizations on high alert, with the United Nations’ World Food Program temporarily halting all operations in Sudan after three employees were killed in clashes on Saturday.
  • Power struggle: At the heart of the conflict is a fierce fight for control between two men: Dagalo and Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. They were allies after toppling Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and playing a pivotal role in the military coup in 2021. But recent negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military, as part of plans to restore civilian rule, led to cracks in their alliance.