A struggle for power between forces loyal to two rival generals has sparked fierce fighting in Sudan, killing dozens and injuring hundreds of civilians.

Until recently, Sudan’s military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, were allies.

They collaborated to depose ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and played a key role in the 2021 military coup.

But tensions brew during negotiations to fold the RSF into the country's military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

The key question: who would be subordinate to who under the new hierarchy.

These hostilities, sources told CNN, are the culmination of what both parties view as an existential fight for dominance.

