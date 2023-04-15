uan's army is confronting paramilitary forces in the capital Khartoum, the Armed Forces Command said in a statement Saturday, accusing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group of carrying out "traitorous plotting" against the country.

"To our honorable people, the rebellious forces are continuing with their cycles of traitorous plotting and attacks against our country and its national sovereignty. Since this morning, your Armed Forces sons have been fighting with their lives for our nation's rights and dignity," the official spokesman of the Armed Forces said in a statement.

"Our forces are now confronting the enemy, which is deploying its forces from their bases that are spread throughout the Capital in attempts to control strategic sites including the Presidential Palace, the General Command HQ," the statement added. "They will fail and be defeated by our will and courage of your sons of the Armed Forces."

"Paradise and eternity to our martyrs, Speedy recovery to our wounded," the statement concluded. "Long live our dignified country."

CNN is unable to establish the exact situation on the ground.

Some context: Tensions between the two groups have been high for weeks over plans to merge the RSF and the army. The military has been in charge of Sudan since a coup in 2021.