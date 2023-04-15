World
Fighting erupts between Sudan paramilitary and army forces

By Adrienne Vogt and Sophie Tanno, CNN

Updated 9:23 a.m. ET, April 15, 2023
4 min ago

Sudan's army says it is confronting paramilitary forces in Khartoum

From CNN journalists in Sudan

uan's army is confronting paramilitary forces in the capital Khartoum, the Armed Forces Command said in a statement Saturday, accusing the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group of carrying out "traitorous plotting" against the country. 

"To our honorable people, the rebellious forces are continuing with their cycles of traitorous plotting and attacks against our country and its national sovereignty. Since this morning, your Armed Forces sons have been fighting with their lives for our nation's rights and dignity," the official spokesman of the Armed Forces said in a statement. 

"Our forces are now confronting the enemy, which is deploying its forces from their bases that are spread throughout the Capital in attempts to control strategic sites including the Presidential Palace, the General Command HQ," the statement added. "They will fail and be defeated by our will and courage of your sons of the Armed Forces."

"Paradise and eternity to our martyrs, Speedy recovery to our wounded," the statement concluded. "Long live our dignified country." 

CNN is unable to establish the exact situation on the ground.

Some context: Tensions between the two groups have been high for weeks over plans to merge the RSF and the army. The military has been in charge of Sudan since a coup in 2021.

21 min ago

Heavy fighting reported around Sudan's presidential palace and army headquarters

Heavy fighting has been reported around the presidential palace and army headquarters in Sudan's capital of Khartoum, witnesses told CNN. 

Flights have been suspended inbound and outbound from the capital's airport.

The Rapid Support Forces — a paramilitary group in Sudan — said in a statement on Saturday that it had taken control of the presidential palace and the airports in Khartoum, Marwa and al-Abiad. 

16 min ago

Welcome to our live coverage. Here's what you need to know

From CNN journalists in Sudan

Welcome to our live coverage on Sudan, where fighting has erupted in the capital Khartoum. Here's what we know so far:

Fighting on the ground: Heavy fighting has been reported in Sudan's capital Khartoum, witnesses told CNN. The Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said it has taken control of the presidential palace as well as several airports. A Reuters journalist saw cannon and armored vehicles deployed in streets of Khartoum, and heard the sound of heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

What the army says: Sudan’s Armed Forces Command said in a statement that it was fighting the RSF in Khartoum, accusing the group of “traitorous plotting” against the country. It said that the paramilitary forces infiltrated Khartoum airport and burned civilian aircraft.

What the paramilitary says: The Rapid Support Forces said a large force from Sudan's army entered a base where its fighters were stationed in the capital of Khartoum on Saturday and launched a "brutal offensive."

How we got here: The military has been in charge of Sudan since a coup in 2021, which ended a power sharing arrangement formed following the ouster of long-term former President Omar al-Bashir. Talks have been under way on integrating the RSF into the army as part of the move towards the return of civilian rule. Last summer, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagelo, leader of the RSF paramilitary unit, was exposed in a CNN investigation as a key beneficiary of Russian support -- the primary recipient of Moscow's weapons and training in Sudan.

What the US and other foreign powers say: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a news conference Saturday that the situation in Khartoum is “fragile." The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on forces fighting in Sudan to "stop the violence immediately," saying news of the fighting was "alarming."