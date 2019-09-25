Baby Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's Africa tour -- live updates
See Baby Sussex on his way to meet the Archbishop
Footage posted to the official Sussex Royal Instagram account shows baby Archie being cradled by his mother Meghan as the family walk to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday morning in Cape Town, South Africa.
Beaming from ear to ear, Meghan coos "here we go" at the adorable four-month-old in her arms while proud father Harry looks on in delight.
The family can be seen walking along a corridor while Harry continues to make sounds as they go, prompting a squeal of amusement from his young son.
Watch the Instagram story below:
Archie makes his debut in South Africa
Royal fans can squeal with delight because baby Archie has finally made his debut on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of South Africa.
Harry and Meghan brought their four-month-old to meet beloved elder statesman Desmond Tutu when the family visited their legacy foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
A royal source told CNN ahead of the tour that the Sussexes were hoping to include their son "at some point" but had been unable to say exactly when, as his age made a public appearance difficult to schedule.
Archie is thought to be youngest royal to go on an official tour, taking the title from his cousin Prince George who traveled with his parents to Australia in 2014 when he was just eight months old.
Harry and Meghan looking forward to seeing Archbishop Desmond Tutu
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Archbishop Desmond Tutu's daughter that they are excited to visit the beloved elder statesman, according to the UK's PA Media news agency.
The royal couple will stop by their legacy foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
Harry and Meghan met Tutu's daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, while attending a youth reception at the British High Commissioner's residence on Tuesday evening.
"They were saying that they were happy to be here and looking forward to meeting my father ... and hopefully they will have some time for conversation," Tutu-Gxashe told PA.
Tutu-Gxashe also said her 87-year-old father -- who has been ill recently -- was "doing OK."
"He is up and down," she added.
Behind the scenes of the royal tour
As Harry and Meghan prepare to head out for day three of their official visit to South Africa, they've shared a behind-the-scenes video on their Instagram account.
The footage is a compilation of clips from the Duke's solo engagement with the City of Cape Town Marine Unit in Kalk Bay on Tuesday.
After meeting the officers -- who are being trained by British Royal Marines -- the group traveled to Seal Island to learn about abalone poaching.
Abalone, a type of sea snail, is considered a culinary delicacy but it is now at critically low levels due to over-exploitation.
Day 3: The Sussexes meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Meghan has her first solo engagements
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex will meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday, day three of their tour of South Africa.
Following that meeting, the pair will split up for a few days. Harry will travel to Botswana for a working visit. Meghan will remain in Cape Town -- with son Archie -- and undertake her first solo engagements of the tour.
This afternoon she'll head to an event for women entrepreneurs at Woodstock Exchange where she will join a round-table discussion on the value of building networks. The Duchess will then stop in to visit mothers2mothers, a non-profit that educates and employs women living with HIV.