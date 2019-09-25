Baby Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's Africa tour -- live updates

Royal fans can squeal with delight because baby Archie has finally made his debut on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of South Africa.

Harry and Meghan brought their four-month-old to meet beloved elder statesman Desmond Tutu when the family visited their legacy foundation in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

A royal source told CNN ahead of the tour that the Sussexes were hoping to include their son "at some point" but had been unable to say exactly when, as his age made a public appearance difficult to schedule.

Archie is thought to be youngest royal to go on an official tour, taking the title from his cousin Prince George who traveled with his parents to Australia in 2014 when he was just eight months old.