Meghan and Harry take Archie to meet Desmond Tutu

The Sussexes meet the Tutus: Harry and Meghan meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife in South Africa on Wednesday.

Royal split: The tour program then splits, with Harry departing for a working visit to Botswana. Over the coming days, he will also travel to Angola and Malawi.

Meghan's first solo engagements: The Duchess will remain in South Africa, joining a round-table discussion on women in business and visiting a charity that trains women with HIV as frontline health workers.