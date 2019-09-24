Meghan and Harry head to the beach in South Africa

The Duchess of Sussex’s comments on South Africa’s ongoing gender-based violence crisis have been well received by many women and girls here in Cape Town.

Meghan told a crowd at Nyanga township yesterday: "My husband and I have been closely following what you’ve been experiencing here ... now that we are with you, we are eager to learn and see first-hand ... the vital work that you’re doing, and that everything that is being done ... is making the great change that you not only need, but that you deserve.”

She added: "While I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that ... I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister. I am here with you and I am here FOR you.”

Samantha Mueller, 19, is here with her mom Cybil, to welcome the Duchess to Cape Town. She told CNN Meghan has been her “role model since I was in primary school.”

Mueller said Meghan’s humanitarian work was important and that’s why she had come to Bo-Kaap with her sign.

“Gender-based violence doesn’t start and end at South Africa’s borders,” Mueller explained, adding that to break the cycle, international support was incredibly important.

Also waiting for a glimpse of Meghan and Harry were Laeeqa Pangarker, 16, and her mom, Naeema, 36.

Both are fans of Meghan from Suits but they too want to highlight the issue of femicide in South Africa.

They are excited the royal couple is in town because “their platform is bigger than ours.”

”Now is the time to help us,” Laeeqa told CNN.