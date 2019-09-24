Meghan and Harry head to the beach in South Africa
Harry and Meghan greet crowds in Cape Town
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked from Auwal Mosque and through an arch to the top of Chiappini Street, in the heart of Bo-Kaap, to greet residents who had waited for hours in the afternoon sun.
Meghan and Harry stopped to watch a rousing performance by a marching band on the before greeting children from a local organization called Brave.
Next, they stopped in for coffee and snacks with a local family.
Meghan wins fans after message for South Africa’s women
The Duchess of Sussex’s comments on South Africa’s ongoing gender-based violence crisis have been well received by many women and girls here in Cape Town.
Meghan told a crowd at Nyanga township yesterday: "My husband and I have been closely following what you’ve been experiencing here ... now that we are with you, we are eager to learn and see first-hand ... the vital work that you’re doing, and that everything that is being done ... is making the great change that you not only need, but that you deserve.”
She added: "While I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that ... I am here with you as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of colour and as your sister. I am here with you and I am here FOR you.”
Samantha Mueller, 19, is here with her mom Cybil, to welcome the Duchess to Cape Town. She told CNN Meghan has been her “role model since I was in primary school.”
Mueller said Meghan’s humanitarian work was important and that’s why she had come to Bo-Kaap with her sign.
“Gender-based violence doesn’t start and end at South Africa’s borders,” Mueller explained, adding that to break the cycle, international support was incredibly important.
Also waiting for a glimpse of Meghan and Harry were Laeeqa Pangarker, 16, and her mom, Naeema, 36.
Both are fans of Meghan from Suits but they too want to highlight the issue of femicide in South Africa.
They are excited the royal couple is in town because “their platform is bigger than ours.”
”Now is the time to help us,” Laeeqa told CNN.
Harry and Meghan arrive for mosque visit
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have arrived at the Auwal Mosque -- the oldest masjid in South Africa -- for their visit.
The pair are touring Cape Town's Bo-Kaap district to mark Heritage Day.
After leaving the mosque, they will walk around the area's vibrantly-colored streets, and take tea at the home of some local residents.
Royal fans wait in Bo-Kaap
One of the groups waiting to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan here in Bo-Kaap is Brave, a non-profit organization that uses yoga, meditation and Ayurvedic therapies to help those suffering acute physical trauma.
It was started by Robyne Conway 15 years ago after she fractured her spine and pelvis when a balcony she was on collapsed beneath her.
Despite such a traumatic event she insists the accident was "the best thing that happened to me," because it took her on a path to setting up Brave.
Conway told CNN she feels a "close affinity" to the royal couple because of Harry’s work with the Invictus Games, and Meghan’s practice of yoga.
She says everyone involved with Brave is incredibly excited to meet Harry and Meghan when they visit Bo-Kaap to mark Heritage Day, a public holiday celebrating South Africa’s cultural diversity.
Festivities underway in Bo-Kaap ahead of the Sussexes' arrival
After a quick break for lunch, Harry and Meghan will soon be headed to the Bo-Kaap district of Cape Town, to visit the Auwal mosque and meet well-wishers in the area.
Bo-Kaap is a vibrant neighborhood where many of the buildings are painted in Instagram-friendly bright colors.
Today there are marching bands in the streets, creating a festival-like atmosphere.
When are we going to see Archie?
It’s only day two of the royal tour in southern Africa but the question on everyone’s lips is: When will little Archie make an appearance?
It’s got to be somewhere safe, somewhere crowds can be controlled and a place they can bail out of easily, should Archie get overwhelmed.
When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took Prince George on his first official overseas trip in 2014, they took him to a playgroup session in Wellington. But there are no play groups on this royal program and there are a limited number of possible options for the parents.
One engagement many are speculating over is this evening’s youth reception at the British High Commissioner's residence. If the young royal doesn't attend that, another contender is the meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu tomorrow morning.
Watch this space...
Why is Harry shining a spotlight on shellfish?
For his first solo engagement of the tour, Prince Harry headed off to Seal Island with officers from the Cape Town Marine Unit.
The Prince took a boat out to the island where he was briefed on how the group is tackling abalone poaching -- one of South Africa's most significant illegal wildlife trade issues.
Abalone are a prized seafood delicacy that can sell for hundreds of dollars.
But their popularity has seen stocks depleted at a record rate, as high demand pushes poachers into undertaking dangerous and illegal dives off the country's coast.
Harry was joined by two members of the British Royal Marines who have been in South Africa training the Marine Unit.
In 2018, a UK training team was deployed to Cape Town to assist the city's Maritime Police Unit . They have since detained a number of abalone smugglers operating under cover of darkness in the area.
How Archie has already helped thousands
He may only be four months old, but Harry and Meghan's son Archie has already helped thousands of people in South Africa -- even if he doesn't know it yet.
Before he was born, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged well-wishers to donate to one of four charities in lieu of gifts. One of those charities was The Lunchbox Fund here in South Africa. The organization provides a daily school meal to vulnerable and food-insecure children.
As a result of the support of the royal couple, the Lunchbox Fund said it "was able to provide over 150,000 nutritionally-fortified meals for children."
During the visit at Waves for Change earlier today, the couple learned more about the food program, which offers nearly 30,000 meals daily to children who would otherwise go hungry, and also visited the Waves for Change compound kitchen, where the nutritious food is prepared.
Meghan says people need to talk about mental health
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said there is a global “consciousness crisis” regarding mental health.
Asked what was the most pressing global issue concerning the stigma surrounding mental health, the Duchess told UK media people needed to talk to each other.
“It’s about getting people to talk about it, and to talk to each other, and you see that no matter where you are in the world, whether you’re in a small community or ... a big city, it’s that everyone is dealing with a different version of the same thing,” she said.
“Globally, I think there’s a bit of a consciousness crisis and so the fact that we’re able to be here together and see on the ground so much good work that’s being done just because people are willing to talk to each other about it, and someone is willing to listen, is huge.”