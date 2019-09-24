Meghan and Harry head to the beach in South Africa

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their tour in southern Africa with their first stop in Cape Town on Monday.

They headed to Nyanga township to meet members of a local initiative who educate children about their rights and empower young girls through self-defense classes.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dance with a group of performers at their first engagement in South Africa after touching down in Cape Town on Monday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry appeared to be a big hit with the young well-wishers gathered in Nyanga. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan gave a powerful speech Monday, praising the female empowerment work being done by the Justice Desk. "I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color and as your sister," she said. Ian Vogler/Pool/Getty Images

After a quick wardrobe change for Meghan, Cape Town residents were treated to a royal walkabout when the pair traveled to District Six, a formerly multicultural neighborhood which was declared "Whites Only" under apartheid, forcing residents from their homes.

Enthusiastic crowds of well-wishers were delighted to see the royal couple on the streets, despite the fact they left baby Archie with his nanny.

One royal fan described the moment the Duke and his wife came over to the barricade and shook his hand as "an out-of-body experience" while another joked that he was "never going to wash this hand again."