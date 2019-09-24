Meghan and Harry head to the beach in South Africa

Meghan and Harry smile as they visit a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, during their royal tour of South Africa on Monday. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Good morning and welcome to day two of our coverage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of South Africa. The pair are on a 10-day tour of southern Africa, with Harry due to head to Botswana, Angola and Malawi later this week.

It's another busy day for our traveling royals as they head to Monwabisi Beach, near Cape Town's Khayelitsha township. There they will meet with community initiatives including Waves for Change, an NGO that offers mental health services to vulnerable young people, and The Lunchbox Fund, a local scheme that supplies nearly 30,000 meals to several townships and rural areas.

Harry will then leave Meghan in Cape Town and head off solo, traveling to Seal Island accompanied by officers from the City of Cape Town Marine Unit where he will learn about their efforts to tackle abalone poaching.

Later, the pair will head to Cape Town's Bo Kaap area to mark Heritage Day. They will tour the Auwal Mosque, the oldest masjid in South Africa, before walking around the vibrantly-colored streets of Bo Kaap, taking tea at the home of some local residents.

The Sussexes will round out the day attending a reception at the British High Commissioner Nigel Casey's residence, where they will have the opportunity to chat to young future leaders.