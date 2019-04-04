Ethiopian Airlines crash report set to be releasedBy Helen Regan and Ben Westcott, CNN
What we know so far
From CNN's Helen Regan
The release of the official report caps off weeks of leaks and speculation about the cause of the crash, much of it centering on the role of the MCAS anti-stall software.
Reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that the MCAS automatically activated before the plane nose-dived into the ground.
In the Lion Air crash, the MCAS forced the plane's nose down more than 24 times before it finally hit water, according to a preliminary investigation by Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, which found the system was responding to a faulty sensor.
The Wall Street Journal has also reported that pilots initially followed emergency procedures that were laid out by Boeing before the crash.
Questions have also been asked over whether pilots had sufficient training with the system.
Pilots transitioning to the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from older 737 models were given a short, self-administered online course that made no mention of the MCAS system, pilots' unions spokesmen for two American carriers told CNN.
Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam has also said that the flight simulator that pilots trained on to learn how to fly the Boeing 737 Max 8 plane did not replicate the MCAS automated feature.
What to expect from the report
From CNN's Helen Regan
Safety investigators on Thursday will release a much anticipated preliminary report on the deadly crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, providing the first official clues as to the cause of the disaster.
The new Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed the morning of March 10 after taking off from Addis Ababa on its way to Nairobi, Kenya, killing all 157 people on board.
The disaster was the second such crash of a Max 8 jet in less than six months and prompted worldwide grounding of the plane.
In October, all 189 people on board Lion Air Flight 610 were killed when the flight went down over the Java Sea in Indonesia 13 minutes after takeoff.
The Federal Aviation Administration agency said it had identified similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash in Indonesia.
At the center of the investigation is a flight-control feature, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), that was installed on both planes.
The MCAS is a system that automatically lowers the nose of the plane when it receives information from its external angle of attack (AOA) sensors that the aircraft is flying too slowly or steeply, and at risk of stalling.
The report is the airlines' first from the disaster and is required by the investigating authority to be produced within 30 days of an incident.