Advancing on Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa is not the "ultimate objective" of Tigrayan forces fighting against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government, a spokesman for Tigray's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told CNN Thursday.

"We have to break the siege [on Tigray] and we will do what it takes to break the siege," Getachew Reda said, referring to the year-long conflict in Tigray, which has left thousands dead, displaced more than 2 million people from their homes and fueled famine.

The Tigrayan fighters have been pushing south toward the capital in recent months and, on Thursday, announced they were joining forces with several other armed groups and political actors in an effort to unseat Abiy in a "safe transition."

But Getachew did not rule out a march on the capital, saying that TPLF forces were in the North Shewa region, north of Addis Ababa.