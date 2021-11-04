Ethiopian rebels edge closer to Addis Ababa, as fears grow over all-out war

- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, marking one year of war in Tigray, pledged to bury his government's enemies "with our blood."
- Tigrayan rebels and troops allied against Ethiopia's central government are rapidly advancing on Addis Ababa, raising concerns that the city could fall.
- One of the rebel groups claimed to have forces about 15 miles from the center of the capital, but eyewitnesses reported no sign of the fighters.
- Ethiopian authorities on Tuesday announced a six-month nationwide state of emergency and called on citizens to take up arms to defend Addis Ababa.
- The Tigray conflict has killed thousands, displaced over 2 million, fueled famine and given rise to a wave of atrocities.
