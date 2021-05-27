Residents displaced by the Saturday, May 22, Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption wait to register to receive some aid distributed by a local politician and businessman in Goma on Wednesday, May 26. Guerchom Ndebo/AFP/Getty Images

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is suffering through “the world’s most neglected displacement crisis” due to multiple conflicts that forced two million people to flee their homes in 2020 as well as an acute lack of international aid and diplomatic attention, according a new report from a leading humanitarian organization.

The central African country, which is now drawing some of the world’s attention due to a volcanic eruption which has killed dozens and displaced thousands in the eastern city of Goma, topped the Norwegian Refugee Council’s (NRC) annual list of the world’s ten most forgotten crises.

“DR Congo is one of the worst humanitarian crises of the 21st century. A lethal combination of spiralling violence, record hunger levels and total neglect has ignited a mega-crisis that warrants a mega-response. But instead, millions of families on the brink of the abyss seem to be forgotten by the outside world and are left shut off from any support lifeline,” said NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland in a statement.

Congo has more than 27 million people, including over three million children, who do not have enough food to feed themselves – a third of the country’s population – and more than five million people who are internally displaced, according to NRC.

Eight of the world’s top 10 most neglected crises in 2020 are in Africa, while two are in Latin America. These are, in order: DR Congo, Cameroon, Burundi, Venezuela, Honduras, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Central African Republic and Mali.

The Covid-19 pandemic that paralyzed much of the world in 2020 has only fueled the crisis, said Egeland. For the first time in over 20 years, pleas to fund aid operations received less than 50 percent of their target donations. This year, Congo’s aid appeal is only 12 percent funded by mid-May, according to a NRC press release.

“The little income they had is often gone, needs are skyrocketing and funding continues to dry up,” said Egeland.

The Norwegian Refugee Council uses three criteria to put together its annual most neglected displacement crisis – lack of international political will, lack of media attention and lack of economic support – and analyzes most displacement crises in the world where more than 200,000 people are forced from their homes.