The small town of Sake, 25 kilometers northwest of Goma, has been brought to a standstill with at least 25,000 evacuated people coming in the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.
At least 31 people have died and 30,000 were forced to flee their homes when the Mount Nyiragongo volcano – about 12 km north of the town of Goma and Lake Kivu – first erupted over the weekend.
Since then, the area has experienced a series of earthquakes and tremors, some that were felt as far away as the Rwandan capital of Kigali, 65 miles from the volcano in the Virunga National Park.
CNN's team on the ground sent in these pictures of people desperately trying to seek shelter, food and water in a church in Sake.
It is not yet clear how many households have been affected by the eruption, said UNICEF. Scores of children in the area near Goma’s airport have been left homeless and destitute.
A UNICEF team has been deployed in the affected areas of Sake, Buhene, Kibati and Kibumba to provide first-line response, which includes installing chlorination water points in and around Sake to limit the spread of cholera.
The agency said that hundreds of people are trying to return but are finding their homes damaged, and water and electricity supply severely disrupted. UNICEF added that it would strengthen its surveillance for cholera in Goma itself, following residents’ return.