Congo's Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted over the weekend. This is what it looked like.

10 neighborhoods in the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are to be evacuated due to risks following the deadly volcanic eruption on Saturday, including earthquakes and fear of another eruption.

The DRC Ministry for Communication spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told a news conference in Kinshasa Thursday that the government's priority is the "preservation of human life."

The 10 neighborhoods include Majengo, Virunga and Murara as those are at the highest risk from the lava flow said Muyaya.

As the lava from the initial eruption cools "it travels across a number of areas," he added.

DRC scientists "still do not have a clear response as to what is happening right now" he said, saying this disaster differs from others recorded in the past.

"The scientists say that we are facing an unprecedented situation," he said.

However, the latest observations from the scientists have indicated that the frequency and intensity of the earthquakes have reduced.

The most powerful quake measured 5.2 on the Richter scale, Muyaya said.

Despite this, the DRC government made the evacuation order based on four different risks to the people and area of Goma.

One key risk is an increase in the earthquakes observed since the eruption. Scientists also fear the possibility of a secondary volcanic eruption taking place if the lava encounters one of the many fissures that have formed in the earth.

The threat posed by the ashes emitted into the atmosphere has also been highlighted Muyaya said. He instructed residents to be careful when purchasing fruit and vegetables as toxic volcanic dust may have settled on the goods.

There is also a risk of gas exploding from underneath a lake in the area.

"The return of evacuees to their homes cannot be envisaged until all threats are totally eliminated" Muyaya stressed.

Provincial authorities are continuing to work with the national police and armed forces to escort the evacuees along the evacuation routes.

Those fleeing Goma may either take the route east towards the locality of Sake or along the reopened Rutshuru route towards the north.

Muyaya concluded by asking the population to "stay vigilant" and listen out for information from the authorities "taking into account the fact that the situation may evolve rapidly."