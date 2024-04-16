Republican hardliners are growing angry at House Speaker Mike Johnson’s complex plan to advance billions in foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, the latest indication that Democratic support will be needed to save it.

But the text of the plan has not been released, so House Democrats are still weighing whether to bail out Johnson – or stand up against it and pressure Republicans to instead take up the $95 billion Senate package that Johnson has sidelined for two months. House Democrats meet Tuesday morning.

The first problem for Johnson: Approving the rule that governs floor debate, a procedural step that allows legislation to be passed by a majority vote. For decades, these rules have been approved along straight-party lines, but GOP divisions have derailed rules seven times this Congress and stymied its agenda.

At least one Republican – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – said she will vote against the rule. Several others told CNN they are still considering how they’d vote. And members including Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky are railing against the plan Tuesday morning.

It’s the latest sign that Democrats will be needed to save the rule, a prospect that would open up Johnson to backlash from an already angry right wing.

In making his announcement Monday, the Louisiana Republican predicted the House will vote Friday evening on the separate bills.