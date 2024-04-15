CNN —

Sunday’s Serie A soccer match between Udinese and AS Roma was abandoned in the second half after Roma’s Evan Ndicka experienced a “medical emergency” on the pitch, Roma said.

Ndicka was taken to hospital for further evaluation, where the rest of the team later went to visit him.

“Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits,” Roma posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He will remain in the hospital for further observations. Forza Evan!”

Video of the match showed Ndicka, who was away from the ball at the time, bend over and then sit down on the turf in the 71st minute.

Play was halted seconds later as Ndicka laid on the grass clutching his chest. Medical staff then rushed onto the pitch to assist him.

The French-born defender, who plays internationally for Ivory Coast, was quickly taken off the field on a stretcher. He appeared conscious and alert as he left the pitch.

After a delay of roughly 10 minutes, the decision was made to abandon the match with the score tied 1-1 at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Medics attended to Ndicka on the pitch. Reuters

“Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended,” Roma said in a statement on X.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks. Forza Evan, we are all with you!”

Udinese also showed its support for Ndicka, posting: “We are with you, Ndicka.”