Sydney, Australia CNN —

A bishop was among several people reportedly stabbed in Sydney, Australia on Monday – just two days after the city was rocked by a mass stabbing in a busy shopping mall.

Video of the incident appears to show the clergyman being attacked during a ceremony at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, western Sydney.

A man was arrested after police were called the incident.

Police said none of the victims received life-threatening injuries.

