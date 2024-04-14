CNN —

A 7-year-old girl died and seven other people were wounded – including two young children – when shots were fired while they were standing outside at a family gathering in Chicago Saturday night, police said.

The girl was pronounced dead after being shot in the head, according to Chicago police. A 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were each shot multiple times and left in critical condition, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Don Jerome said at a news conference Saturday.

Five adults from 19 to 40 years old were also wounded, police said, though it’s unclear what condition they’re in. All the victims were taken to area hospitals, police said.

“This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang related,” Jerome said. “Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds.”

Responding officers administered life-saving measures on those who were shot, including applying tourniquets and chest seals, Jerome said, calling the shooting “tragic.”

Police have not named any suspects in the shooting, and no arrests were reported as of early Sunday.

Witness accounts described two shooters on foot at the scene, Jerome said. Police did not provide further details on the shooters, but the deputy chief said their actions are “horrific and unacceptable in our city.”

Detectives are on the scene, Jerome said, adding that the investigation is “preliminary and ongoing.” Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Firearms are the No. 1 killer of children and teens in America, having surpassed motor vehicles accidents, which had been the leading cause of death among America’s youth until 2020.

Federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of gun deaths among US children and teenagers rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021.