Start your week smart: Iran strikes Israel, Australia stabbing, Texas truck crash, presidential poll, surveillance bill

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
6 minute read
Published 9:06 AM EDT, Sun April 14, 2024
hezbollah strikes
If your work schedule has you dreading the return to the office tomorrow, we have good news: Nearly one-third of large US companies are exploring new schedule shifts such as four-day or four-and-a-half-day workweeks, according to a recent survey of CEOs by KPMG.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• After unprecedented drone strikes from Iran, Israel said most of the projectiles were intercepted and warned that the confrontation is “not over.” President Joe Biden said the US will not participate in any offensive action against Iran. Follow live updates.
• Six people were killed and several others injured, including a 9-month-old baby, in a mass stabbing at a busy shopping mall in Sydney, Australian police said. The suspect was shot to death by a police officer.
• A man drove a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety building, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said. The man was denied his commercial driver’s license the day before and was fleeing pursuing deputies at the time of the crash.
• Donald Trump and Joe Biden remain locked in a close race for the presidency, according to a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College, which finds registered voters nationwide splitting 46% for Trump to 45% for Biden with no clear leader in the contest.
• The House passed a modified surveillance bill, just two days after an earlier version failed to advance in a public rebuke to GOP leadership. The bill, which reauthorizes the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, also needs to pass the Senate ahead of an April 19 deadline.

The week ahead

Monday
Jury selection begins in the New York criminal trial of Donald Trump. The case, which stems from payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, is one of four criminal cases against the former president. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Ahead of what is expected to be a six- to eight-week trial that Trump is required to attend, law enforcement officials in Manhattan are ramping up security. Trump plans to juggle appearances in the courtroom and on the campaign trail.

April 15 is the deadline for most (but not all) taxpayers in the US to file their returns. A few things to take into account before you send your return off to Uncle Sam: Are you a crypto investor or have you been paid in bitcoin or other cryptocurrency for your services? If so, you’re going to have to report your taxable transactions. And if you won big on bets you made for the March Madness men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments, the IRS will be expecting a cut.

Tuesday
The flame that will burn during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will be lit during a ceremony in Greece. Learn more about the ritual that has been a tradition of the Olympic Games since 1936.

Wednesday
﻿A Senate subcommittee will hold a hearing featuring a Boeing engineer who alleges that the aerospace giant took shortcuts when manufacturing its 777 and 787 Dreamliner jets and that the risks could become catastrophic as the airplanes age. Whistleblower Sam Salehpour’s formal complaint to the FAA, filed in January and made public last week, is not specific to the newer 737 Max jet that has been grounded twice by the agency.

Friday
Polls in India — the world’s largest democracy — will open on April 19, setting the stage for a nationwide election expected to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi clinch a rare third consecutive term. An estimated 960 million people in the country of 1.4 billion are eligible to vote in the widely anticipated election that will take a month to complete.

Saturday
If you notice something wafting in the air today, check your calendar. April 20, or 4/20, is known as “Weed Day” in some circles because the date corresponds with a popular term for marijuana. And while pot remains illegal at the federal level, it’s now accessible in most states for adult medical or recreational use.

One Thing: Trump trial guide
In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Paula Reid previews Trump’s first criminal trial in New York, which is set to begin today. Listen here.

Photos of the week

An airplane passes by as the total solar eclipse is seen from Bloomington, Indiana, on Monday, April 8.
An airplane passes by as the total solar eclipse is seen from Bloomington, Indiana, on Monday, April 8.
Bobby Goddin/USA Today Network/Reuters
Head coach Dawn Staley, center, and the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball national championship in Cleveland on Sunday, April 7. The No. 1 overall seed defeated Iowa 87-75 to win the school's third championship, completing a perfect 38-0 season.
Head coach Dawn Staley, center, and the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball national championship in Cleveland on Sunday, April 7. The No. 1 overall seed defeated Iowa 87-75 to win the school's third championship, completing a perfect 38-0 season.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
People watch volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new crater on Mt. Etna in Sicily, Italy, on Friday, April 5.
People watch volcanic vortex rings emerge from a new crater on Mt. Etna in Sicily, Italy, on Friday, April 5.
Giuseppe Di Stefano/AP
Young Rwandans hold flameless candles during a vigil commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the 1994 Rwandan genocide in Kigali on Sunday, April 7.
Young Rwandans hold flameless candles during a vigil commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the 1994 Rwandan genocide in Kigali on Sunday, April 7.
Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images
A newly married couple views the eclipse after a mass wedding in Russellville, Arkansas, on Monday, April 8. They were one of 358 couples who tied the knot at an "Elope at the Eclipse" event.
A newly married couple views the eclipse after a mass wedding in Russellville, Arkansas, on Monday, April 8. They were one of 358 couples who tied the knot at an "Elope at the Eclipse" event.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A woman clears rubble in her daughter's apartment, which was damaged from shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4.
A woman clears rubble in her daughter's apartment, which was damaged from shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, April 4.
AFP/Getty Images
UConn guard Tristen Newton attempts a layup over Purdue's Zach Edey during the NCAA men's basketball national championship game on Monday, April 8, in Phoenix, Arizona. UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 to win its second consecutive title, becoming the first back-to-back champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007.
UConn guard Tristen Newton attempts a layup over Purdue's Zach Edey during the NCAA men's basketball national championship game on Monday, April 8, in Phoenix, Arizona. UConn defeated Purdue 75-60 to win its second consecutive title, becoming the first back-to-back champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007.
Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
A Muslim man playfully throws a child into the air at the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday, April 10. The Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of Ramadan.
A Muslim man playfully throws a child into the air at the end of Eid al-Fitr prayers in Bucharest, Romania, on Wednesday, April 10. The Eid al-Fitr holiday marks the end of Ramadan.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
Gun reform activists gather in the gallery of the Tennessee state Senate in Nashville on Tuesday, April 9. The protesters came to oppose a bill that would authorize teachers and staff in K-12 public schools to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. The Senate passed SB 1325 in a 26-5 vote as the noisy, sign-waving opponents urged its demise and just over a year after a fatal shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville where three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed. The measure would require approval by the state House before moving to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, whose office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
Gun reform activists gather in the gallery of the Tennessee state Senate in Nashville on Tuesday, April 9. The protesters came to oppose a bill that would authorize teachers and staff in K-12 public schools to carry concealed handguns on school grounds. The Senate passed SB 1325 in a 26-5 vote as the noisy, sign-waving opponents urged its demise and just over a year after a fatal shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville where three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed. The measure would require approval by the state House before moving to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, whose office did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
Seth Herald/Reuters
Firefighter Jeremy Perez works the scene where a tornado damaged several businesses in Katy, Texas, on Wednesday, April 10. Dangerous storms moved through parts of the southeast this week, spawning tornadoes and flash flood emergencies.
Firefighter Jeremy Perez works the scene where a tornado damaged several businesses in Katy, Texas, on Wednesday, April 10. Dangerous storms moved through parts of the southeast this week, spawning tornadoes and flash flood emergencies.
Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle/AP
Lava emerges from a volcano near Grindavik, Iceland, on Saturday, April 6.
Lava emerges from a volcano near Grindavik, Iceland, on Saturday, April 6.
Marco di Marco/AP
Family and supporters of hostages held in Gaza scream and hold up their hands, painted red to symbolize blood, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, April 7, to call for the captives' release and mark six months since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Family and supporters of hostages held in Gaza scream and hold up their hands, painted red to symbolize blood, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday, April 7, to call for the captives' release and mark six months since the October 7 Hamas attacks.
Ariel Schalit/AP
Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne fly off a ladder during a match at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6.
Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne fly off a ladder during a match at WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 6.
WWE/Getty Images
Members of the Abu Draz family mourn relatives killed amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza at their house in Rafah, Gaza, on Thursday, April 4.
Members of the Abu Draz family mourn relatives killed amid Israel's bombardment of Gaza at their house in Rafah, Gaza, on Thursday, April 4.
Fatima Shbair/AP
People take photos under crabapple blossoms in Handan, in China's Hebei province, on Monday, April 8.
People take photos under crabapple blossoms in Handan, in China's Hebei province, on Monday, April 8.
AFP/Getty Images
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida listen to the National Anthem during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, April 10. Biden heralded the "monumental alliance between our two great democracies" at an official arrival ceremony for Kishida, who was making a state visit to the United States.
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida listen to the National Anthem during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, April 10. Biden heralded the "monumental alliance between our two great democracies" at an official arrival ceremony for Kishida, who was making a state visit to the United States.
Alex Brandon/AP
Ukrainian servicemen screw the wheel of a T-30 cannon to move it to a new position at a frontline in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday, April 6.
Ukrainian servicemen screw the wheel of a T-30 cannon to move it to a new position at a frontline in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday, April 6.
Alex Babenko/AP
Iowa's Caitlin Clark, right, and Kate Martin walk off the court after losing to South Carolina in Cleveland on Sunday, April 7.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark, right, and Kate Martin walk off the court after losing to South Carolina in Cleveland on Sunday, April 7.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
A house partially hangs over a cliff edge in Trimingham, England, on Monday, April 8, following rapid coastal erosion.
A house partially hangs over a cliff edge in Trimingham, England, on Monday, April 8, following rapid coastal erosion.
Carl Court/Getty Images
Gwen Rychlik gets a tattoo of a moon and cowboy hat at a popup tattoo parlor in Del Rio, Texas, on Saturday, April 6. Eclipse lovers from far and wide gathered in South Texas earlier this week to get a view of the total solar eclipse.
Gwen Rychlik gets a tattoo of a moon and cowboy hat at a popup tattoo parlor in Del Rio, Texas, on Saturday, April 6. Eclipse lovers from far and wide gathered in South Texas earlier this week to get a view of the total solar eclipse.
Sarah Silbiger for CNN
Fans comfort Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey final football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Mallorca in Seville, Spain, on Saturday, April 6.
Fans comfort Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo at the end of the Spanish Copa del Rey final football match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Real Mallorca in Seville, Spain, on Saturday, April 6.
Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty Images
James Crumbley, his attorney Mariell Lehman, Jennifer Crumbley and her attorney Shannon Smith, sit in court for sentencing in Pontiac, Michigan, on Tuesday, April 9. The Crumbleys were each sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were fatally shot by their son. They are the first parents to be held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by their child.
James Crumbley, his attorney Mariell Lehman, Jennifer Crumbley and her attorney Shannon Smith, sit in court for sentencing in Pontiac, Michigan, on Tuesday, April 9. The Crumbleys were each sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of four Oxford High School students who were fatally shot by their son. They are the first parents to be held criminally responsible for a mass school shooting committed by their child.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Election officials sort through ballots at a counting station in Seoul, South Korea, after voting closed on Wednesday, April 10. South Korea's liberal opposition parties scored a landslide victory in the parliamentary election.
Election officials sort through ballots at a counting station in Seoul, South Korea, after voting closed on Wednesday, April 10. South Korea's liberal opposition parties scored a landslide victory in the parliamentary election.
Anthony Wallace/AFP/Getty Images
An activist at the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center holds a bat in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 6. The organization rehabilitates thousands of bats rescued in cities across Ukraine and returns them to the wild.
An activist at the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center holds a bat in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 6. The organization rehabilitates thousands of bats rescued in cities across Ukraine and returns them to the wild.
Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
People participate in the Taizhou Jiangyan Qintong Boat Festival at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Taizhou, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on Saturday, April 6.
People participate in the Taizhou Jiangyan Qintong Boat Festival at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Taizhou, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on Saturday, April 6.
AFP/Getty Images
UConn players celebrate after defeating Purdue in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, April 8.
UConn players celebrate after defeating Purdue in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, April 8.
Brynn Anderson/AP
A newborn female Sumatran elephant stands next to her mother, a 20-year-old elephant named Puja, at the Sebanga Elephant Conservation Center in Bengkalis, in Indonesia's Riau province, on Saturday, April 6.
A newborn female Sumatran elephant stands next to her mother, a 20-year-old elephant named Puja, at the Sebanga Elephant Conservation Center in Bengkalis, in Indonesia's Riau province, on Saturday, April 6.
Wahyudi/AFP/Getty Images
Muslims take selfies with their families after offering Eid al-Fitr prayer at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 11. See last week in 31 photos.
Muslims take selfies with their families after offering Eid al-Fitr prayer at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 11. See last week in 31 photos.
Manish Swarup/AP
The week in 28 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming
A new seven-episode HBO series based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Sympathizer” premieres on Max tonight. The espionage thriller follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over. “The Sympathizer” features Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Phanxine, Vy Le, Ky Duyen, Kieu Chinh, Duy Nguyen, Alan Trong, Emmy winner Sandra Oh and Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple roles. (CNN, like HBO and Max, are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

On the big screen
“The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” stars Henry Cavill as the leader of a band of unorthodox British military misfits during World War II. Bullets, bombs and even arrows aplenty will fly in this (loose) adaptation of “Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII” by prolific author Damien Lewis. “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is directed by Guy Ritchie and opens Friday.

Music
Taylor Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” arrives on Friday. It will be her 11th studio album. Last week, Swift’s music returned to TikTok following a dispute with her music distributor over royalties.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …
The final round of The Masters, professional golf’s first major of the season, gets underway this morning. Scottie Scheffler holds a one-shot lead, while Tiger Woods recorded his worst-ever score at The Masters to drop out of contention.

The 128th running of the Boston Marathon is Monday, which is also Patriots’ Day in Boston. Last year, Kenya’s Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri won the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

The 2024 WNBA draft is set for Monday in Brooklyn, and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who shattered the NCAA scoring record, is expected to be drafted by the Indiana Fever with the first pick. For more on all of this year’s draft prospects, click here.

The NBA’s regular season ends today, with the teams that finish in the top six in the standings of each conference guaranteed a playoff spot. After that, the teams with the 7th- through 10th-highest winning percentages in each conference head to the Play-In Tournament, which runs Tuesday-Thursday. The 2024 NBA Playoffs begin Saturday.

