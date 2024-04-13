New York CNN —
American consumers are the engine of the world’s biggest economy, and they are living under a mountain of student debt.
Even though the Biden administration has forgiven a staggering $153 billion in federal student loan debt, giving a financial lifeline to millions of borrowers, that figure is less than 10% of the total outstanding.
That burden is one reason many Americans put off major traditional milestones, like buying a house, getting married or having kids. Are you one of them? Share your story in the form below.