Fear not, procrastinators, you still have a few days left to file your 2023 tax returns before Monday’s deadline. Should you need a bit more time, you can file for an automatic six-month extension to avoid a potential penalty from the IRS.

1. O.J. Simpson

﻿O.J. Simpson has died of cancer at age 76, his family announced Thursday. While Simpson was a highly decorated athlete, he became perhaps one of the most controversial figures of the late 20th century after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife and her friend. Simpson’s infamous white Bronco chase in 1994 sparked one of the most-watched events in TV history, with about 95 million people tuning in. A year later, a jury found him not guilty in a trial that captivated the country. In 1997, a civil trial jury unanimously deemed Simpson liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages. He maintained his innocence for the last three decades, but by 2016, polling showed most Americans believed Simpson was guilty.

2. Trump trial

Jury selection begins Monday in former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial. Trump, who is now the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is required to be in court and does not have the option of skipping any of the proceedings over the next six to eight weeks. The case relating to payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels is the first of four criminal trials Trump will potentially face — and possibly the only one before the 2024 election. Police tell CNN they are ramping up security around the New York City courthouse ahead of Trump’s arrival and expect most of the perimeter will be frozen. The NYPD will also be using drones, barricades and extra police officers to keep the location safe in anticipation of likely demonstrations.

3. Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country’s allies to make good on their promises of military aid after Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down only 57 of 82 incoming Russian missiles and drones on Thursday. Russia destroyed the largest power-generating plant in Ukraine’s Kyiv region in its latest attacks, as Zelensky accused the West of “turning a blind eye” to his country’s defense needs. Over more than two years of war, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in an effort to disable the country’s power grid. The incident follows a recent Russian attack that destroyed another major power plant in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region in March.

Video Ad Feedback Largest power plant in Ukraine’s Kyiv region destroyed in Russian attack 02:24 - Source: CNN

4. Immigration

Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law this week that would make it a crime for some undocumented migrants to be in the state. The law, which takes effect on July 1, will allow state officers to arrest some undocumented migrants and provide them the option to either accept deportation or face potential prosecution. It is similar to Texas’ controversial law that allows state officials to arrest and detain suspected illegal immigrants and order them to be deported. The Texas law is currently blocked as a federal appeals court considers its constitutionality. In response to Iowa’s bill, the Mexican government said it will not stand idly by and plans to explore legal advice and resources to help defend the rights of Mexicans in Iowa.

5. Measles

More than 100 cases of measles have been reported in the US since the start of the year and the CDC warns that a rapid rise in cases poses a renewed threat to the country’s disease elimination status. Measles was considered eliminated in the US in 2000, meaning no outbreaks have persisted for a year or more. However, data shows there were 338 measles cases reported in the US from January 2020 through March 2024. The vast majority of new cases (96%) were associated with importation from international travel, and most of those cases (61%) occurred among US residents who were not vaccinated despite being eligible — or whose vaccination status was unknown. Imported cases are expected, but health experts say vaccination coverage is key to ensuring outbreaks don’t persist in the US.

Video Ad Feedback Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your questions about measles 04:07 - Source: CNN

TODAY’S NUMBER

30

That’s how many years Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, could spend in prison after he allegedly stole more than $16 million from Ohtani’s bank account. Mizuhara faces a federal charge of bank fraud for making unauthorized transfers “largely to finance his voracious appetite for illegal sports betting,” a US attorney in Los Angeles announced Thursday.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“When we stand as one, we’re able to forge a better future for all.”

— President Joe Biden, sharing remarks Thursday after hosting a historic summit with the leaders of Japan and the Philippines. Biden reiterated that the US’ commitments to defend both countries remain “ironclad” amid increased tensions with China.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Video Ad Feedback Excavation at Pompeii reveals new Roman paintings 00:41 - Source: CNN

Excavation at Pompeii reveals new Roman paintings

Hundreds of years after digging began at Pompeii, archeologists have uncovered a well-preserved Ancient Roman banquet room. Watch this video to see inside.