CNN —

Tiger Woods delivered another solid performance on a marathon Friday at Augusta National to break the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters.

Making just his third competitive start since he limped out of the tournament just after the halfway mark a year ago, the 48-year-old had arrived at the 88th edition of the major amid concerns over his capability to endure the fabled course’s hilly terrain.

Woods – still suffering the impact of leg injuries sustained in a 2021 car crash – did little to allay such fears ahead of the tournament, revealing that he would be playing with painkillers to help combat the hurts and aches felt “every day”.

Yet after going one-under par through 13 holes before darkness suspended Thursday’s storm-delayed first round, the five-time Masters champion overcame wind and weariness to finish one-over after 23 more holes Friday.

A second round even-par 72 improved upon an opening one-over 73 and – with the projected cut-line at four-over par as he returned to the clubhouse – guaranteed Woods’ record-breaking 24th straight weekend at Augusta National.

The 15-time major winner had shared the honor of longest running streak for cuts made at the tournament with Gary Player (1959 – 1982) and Fred Couples (1983 – 2007).

Asked about the record on the eve of the tournament, Woods said he would be proud to set a new benchmark for reliability.

“It’s consistency, it’s longevity, and it’s an understanding of how to play this golf course,” he said.

“That’s one of the reasons why you see players that are in their 50’s and 60’s make cuts here, or it’s players in their late 40s have runs at winning the event, just the understanding of how to play it.”

