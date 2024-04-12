CNN —

The former interpreter and longtime friend of baseball megastar Shohei Ohtani is expected to surrender to federal authorities Friday after allegedly pilfering $16 million from his famous companion to fuel his “voracious appetite for illegal sports betting,” a US attorney said.

Ippei Mizuhara faces a federal charge of bank fraud after making unauthorized transfers from Ohtani’s bank account from November 2021 until January 2024, US Attorney Martin Estrada said Thursday.

Mizuhara even impersonated the superstar to try to get bank employees to approve enormous wire transfers, the prosecutor said.

CNN has reached out to Mizuhara’s attorney for comment.

Mizuhara agreed to surrender to federal authorities Friday, said Thom Mrozek, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. Mizuhara is expected to make an appearance in a Los Angeles federal district court Friday afternoon.

“We expect that the court will order Mr. Mizuhara released on bond,” Mrozek said in a written statement. “He will NOT be asked to enter a plea to the bank fraud charge during Friday’s hearing.”

If convicted, Mizuhara could face up to 30 years in prison.

‘Fraud on a massive scale’

Mizuhara took advantage of his close relationship with Ohtani – whom he accompanied constantly due to the Japanese star’s limited English – “largely to finance his voracious appetite for illegal sports betting,” Estrada said.

Shortly after Ohtani moved from Japan to the United States, Mizuhara helped the baseball phenom create a bank account in 2018, the prosecutor said.

But Mizuhara refused to give access to Ohtani’s other professional advisers – including his agent, accountant and financial adviser, the prosecutor said.

Ippei Mizuhara, left, the then-interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, right, leave a news conference on March 16. Mizuhara was later fired amid allegations of illegal gambling. Lee Jin-man/AP

Phone and bank records indicate Mizuhara accessed Ohtani’s account online, Estrada said. And in 2021, Mizuhara started placing sports bets with a group of bookmakers linked to an illegal gambling operation, the prosecutor said.

“We do not believe any bets were made on baseball games,” Estrada said. But “over time, Mr. Mizuhara’s bets became more and more frequent. And over time, Mr. Mizuhara’s bets became larger and larger in amounts.”

In phone call recordings obtained by investigators, Mizuhara allegedly lied to bank employees and pretended to be Ohtani – sharing his friend’s personal biographical information – to try to get the bank to approve large wire transfers, Estrada said.

“There would have been no reason for Mr. Mizuhara to impersonate Mr. Ohtani in calls with the bank if these transfers had been authorized,” the prosecutor said.

Any winnings from Mizuhara’s gambling were not placed back in Ohtani’s account but rather in Mizuhara’s personal account, Estrada said.

“Mr. Mizuhara committed fraud on a massive scale,” the prosecutor said.

The $700 million player is not a suspect

Ohtani became a household name even among non-baseball fans when he signed a historic $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

After a lengthy investigation into Ohtani’s phone records and communications, “Mr. Ohtani is considered a victim in this case,” the prosecutor said.

“Ohtani provided his cellphone to law enforcement, who determined that there was no evidence to suggest that Ohtani was aware of, or involved in, Mizuhara’s illegal gambling activity or payment of those debts,” the US attorney’s office said.

The allegations against Mizuhara became public while the Dodgers were in South Korea for an MLB season-opening series in March. ESPN and the Los Angeles Times reported Ohtani’s lawyers accused Mizuhara of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookie under federal investigation.

Major League Baseball issued a statement Thursday in response to news about Mizuhara’s federal charge.

“Given the information disclosed today, and other information we have already collected, we will wait until resolution of the criminal proceeding to determine whether further investigation is warranted,” MLB said.

CNN’s Nick Watt contributed to this report.