A demonstrator gestures as people take part in a pro-choice protest in the center of Warsaw, on January 27, 2021, as part of a nationwide wave of protests since October 22, 2020 against Poland's near-total ban on abortion.
Protests against Poland's virtual abortion ban have been widespread since 2020.
Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Polish lawmakers backed plans to end the country’s near-total abortion ban on Friday, setting the stage for an eventual showdown on women’s rights between the country’s government and its right-wing president.

Lawmakers in Poland’s parliament voted four different proposals to ease restrictions on abortions through to a further commission stage, after a two-day debate.

The bills include a proposal from Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s party that would legalize abortion up to 12 weeks, a move more in line with some Western European countries.

But any changes are likely to be vetoed by Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with the populist former governing party, Law and Justice (PiS).

Protesters hold up lights, a Polish flag and a photograph of Iza as they take part in a demonstration on November 6, 2021 in Warsaw, Poland, to mark the first anniversary of a Constitutional Court ruling that imposed a near-total ban on abortion.
Huge protests broke out after Poland's previous government introduced a near-total ban on abortions.
WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

Poland’s current abortion law, introduced by a PiS-backed court in 2020, bans virtually all abortions. It prompted a huge backlash and its unpopularity with women voters was partially responsible for Tusk’s election victory over PiS last year.

Tusk has pledged to repeal it, but his ruling coalition is split on how to replace the ban. In addition to the 12-week plan, lawmakers on Friday moved forward a rival proposal by the center-right Third Way party that would essentially return abortion laws to how they stood before 2020.

Until then, abortion in the predominately Catholic country had only been allowed under three circumstances: if the pregnancy was a result of rape or incest, if the mother’s life was at risk, or in the case of fetal abnormalities.

Friday’s votes marked the start of a lengthy legislative process to relax Poland’s current draconian abortion laws, which are among the strictest in Europe.

Should a bill land on Duda’s desk, it will intensify pressure on the outgoing president to agree to change the unpopular current approach. An election to replace Duda will take place next May, and Tusk will be keen to mobilize women voters to support the government-backed candidate.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.