CNN —

Daniil Medvedev was asked not to shout at a line judge by veteran chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani during a heated exchange in his 6-2 6-4 win over Gaël Monfils in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The world No. 4 was frustrated with two calls from the line judge on his baseline while serving at 1-2 in the second set.

The first disagreement came after the 28-year-old returned a crushing winner from a Monfils forehand, which was called out by the line judge.

Lahyani came down to check the ball mark on the clay court and ruled that the ball was in, though Hawk-Eye later showed on television replays that Monfils’ shot was actually out.

Hawk-Eye still isn’t used to check calls in clay court matches, with umpires instead coming down to check the ball marks themselves.

The very next point, the same line judge called Monfils’ shot in to the dismay of Medvedev, who left the ball expecting an out call to come.

Medvedev began shrugging and gesticulating towards the line judge, before Lahyani came down again and ruled that the shot was out, leading the Russian to start berating the judge.

“Don’t shout at him,” Lahyani said to Medvedev. “Please, don’t shout at him. He can make a mistake as well, everybody can.”

Mohamed Lahyani had to ask Medvedev not to shout at the line judge. Julian Finney/Getty Images

After leading 40-15, Medvedev eventually lost the game to go down 4-1 in the second set and continued his expletive-laden discussion with Lahyani at the changeover.

At one point, Medvedev hit and shook the shade cover on his chair in anger.

“It’s out! It’s out!” Medvedev screamed at Lahyani.

After the changeover, he went on to win five straight games to close out the match.

Medvedev plays compatriot Karen Khachanov in the third round on Thursday.