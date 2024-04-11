April 12, 2024

Today on CNN 10, CNN’s Oren Liebermann boards a B-52 bomber in an exclusive US military mission and how the extensive 33-hour flight to the other side of the world is a statement to our allies, then billions of cicadas are set to appear this spring in a rare “double brood emergence” scientists say. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. On April 8th, parts of North America experienced a total solar eclipse where a “path totality” lasted up to how long?

2: In what year will the next total solar eclipse happen in the contiguous US?

3: According to a Bankrate analysis, how much money does a family need to make in order to afford a typical home in the US?

4: What are some fish doing in the waters off Florida’s coast that has some experts alarmed?

5: President Biden held an important summit with the prime minister of which country this week?

6: The largest digital camera in the world is being installed in an observatory in which country?

7: The Biden administration set the first-ever national standard to limit “forever chemicals” in US drinking water. What is another name for “forever chemicals?”

8: The US Postal Service is set to raise the price of a stamp by how much?

9: When did the US Air Force first use the B-52 bomber in an active military setting?

10: Some cicadas are divided into groups. What is another name for those groups?

