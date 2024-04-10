CNN —
Multiple people were reported injured during a Wednesday shooting in West Philadelphia, a law enforcement official told CNN.
Police believe two groups exchanged gunfire on the street.
At least one officer fired shots at a gunman, the official said.
Two victims were rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and one of them is considered a possible suspect, the official added.
The hospital reported to police that three other gunshot victims showed up there, according to the official.
This is a developing story and will be updated.