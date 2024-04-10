CNN —

Federal authorities are investigating Boeing after a whistleblower alleged the company took shortcuts when manufacturing its 787 Dreamliner jets. This comes as the plane maker faces intense scrutiny over several mid-flight incidents and a steady erosion of the company’s quality standards.

1. Severe weather

A potent storm is unloading torrential rains and fierce winds on parts of the Southeast US. Over 30 million people across the region are under a severe storm threat today, while flood watches are in effect for more than 13 million people from Texas to Georgia amid heavy downpours, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Baseball-sized hail has been reported in Texas and at least one tornado overnight ripped through Raymond, Mississippi, about 20 miles west of Jackson. Along with the severe storm threat, meteorologists anticipate potential flash floods in parts of eastern Texas, northern Louisiana and western Mississippi, where isolated rainfall totals could exceed 6 inches.

2. Abortion ruling

The Arizona Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the state must adhere to a 160-year-old law banning all abortions except in cases when “it is necessary to save” a pregnant person’s life. The law can be traced to as early as 1864 — before Arizona became a state — and was codified in 1901. It carries a prison sentence of two to five years for abortion providers — and it puts Arizona among the states with the strictest abortion laws in the country, alongside Texas, Alabama and Mississippi, where bans exist with almost no exceptions. The case is the latest high-profile example of the battle over abortion access that has played out across several states since the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

3. Presidential debates

Five of the major US television networks have banded together to draft a letter urging President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to commit to participating in televised debates ahead of the 2024 election. According to a draft of the letter, NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News and CNN urged the presumptive nominees “to publicly commit to participating in general election debates” to share “their visions for the future of our nation.” Biden has not publicly committed to debating Trump, although he has not ruled it out. “It depends on his behavior,” Biden said in March. Trump has said that he will debate “anytime, anywhere anyplace.” However, the presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee has a proven track record of flagrantly violating debate rules, hurling insults at his opponents, and making false claims.

4. Gaza

President Biden offered one of his sharpest rebukes of Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approach to the conflict as a “mistake” and calling for a halt to the fighting. “I think what he’s doing is a mistake. I don’t agree with his approach,” Biden told Univision in an interview. The president’s comments add to mounting US criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza. Still, Netanyahu on Tuesday emphasized that “no force in the world” would stop Israeli troops from entering Rafah, where about 1.5 million Gazans are sheltering. Netanyahu said a date was set for Israel’s planned offensive but the Biden administration has dismissed it as bluster fueled by Netanyahu’s tenuous political standing at home, officials told CNN.

5. Forever chemicals

The Biden administration finalized the first national standard to limit dangerous “forever chemicals” found in nearly half of the drinking water in the US. Some environmentalists called the new rule a “huge breakthrough” and a “historic” change that can help protect human health. Water utilities will now have to filter out five of more than 12,000 types of individual forever chemicals. These synthetic chemicals are used to help products repel water and oil, but they linger in the environment and the human body. They are linked to a variety of health problems including cancer, thyroid disease, reproductive problems and heart damage among other issues. The chemicals are found in the blood of nearly 97% of all Americans, according to the CDC.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

5 desserts for celebrating Eid al-Fitr

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the monthlong Ramadan fast. Here are a few delicious dishes to include in the festivities.

What to do with your solar eclipse glasses

For the millions of people who viewed the total solar eclipse, here’s what to do with your eclipse glasses instead of throwing them away.

The world’s oldest tattoos

Ötzi the Iceman, whose 5,300-year-old body was found by hikers in the Tyrolean Alps, has 61 tattoos. Scientists now think they understand the technique behind them.

Lunchables ‘should not be allowed on menu’ for schools, consumer watchdog group says

Some of the popular lunch kits are packed with up to “half of a child’s daily recommended limit for sodium” and should be removed from school cafeterias, according to Consumer Reports.

Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno’s estate

A judge granted Jay Leno’s request for a conservatorship of his wife’s estate, saying the move is “necessary and appropriate” as she battles dementia.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$600 million

That’s how much rail company Norfolk Southern has agreed to pay to settle all lawsuits from its 2023 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment — which spilled more than a million pounds of hazardous chemicals into the soil, water and air — displaced hundreds of residents and businesses. Testing shows the town is now safe, but some residents still complain of health problems.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“It has been an unforgettable ride.”

— Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer, announcing her retirement Tuesday. VanDerveer concluded her storied tenure this week as college basketball’s winningest coach, with 1,216 career victories over 45 years.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Costco is running out of gold bars to sell

Financial experts say Costco may now be selling as much as $200 million in gold bars and silver coins each month! Watch this video to learn why customers are flocking to Costco — of all places — to buy precious metals.