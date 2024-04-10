donald trump arizona abortion response
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's reaction to Arizona's abortion ban
01:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
donald trump arizona abortion response
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's reaction to Arizona's abortion ban
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MTG Johnson Split
Video Ad Feedback
See GOP lawmakers reaction to MTG's push to build support to oust Johnson
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kaitlan collins kari lake split
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor rolls tape on Arizona politician's abortion stance before the state Supreme Court ruling
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
misty az abortion
Video Ad Feedback
Why Arizona's abortion law is now over a century old
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump
Video Ad Feedback
See how Trump's views on abortion have evolved over time
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean
Video Ad Feedback
'Elegant': Nixon White House counsel reacts to newest special counsel filing
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marsh voters pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why these Black voters in key state say they won't vote for Biden
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
juan merchan norm eisen donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert explains why Trump's lawsuit against judge in hush money case is allowed
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham
Video Ad Feedback
Trump attacks Lindsey Graham during social media back-and-forth
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump statment
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump advocates for state regulation of abortion rights
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael mccaul 011024 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker says Russian propaganda has 'infected a good chunk' of GOP base
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 4.7
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Trump's faith-based campaign tactics
05:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump Karl Rove SPLIT for video
Video Ad Feedback
Republican strategist says Trump has made a critical mistake in the campaign
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrive for an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump explain away Melania's absence from the campaign trail
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at the NH Collection Eurobuilding Hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares why he will not endorse Biden in the 2024 election
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
goodman judge cannon trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'This is not what Jack Smith wanted to hear': Legal expert on judge denying Trump's request to dismiss documents case
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not sign a federal abortion ban if one reached his desk were he to be elected in November.

It’s Trump’s firmest response to date on a national abortion ban. He has simultaneously claimed credit for appointing the Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade while distancing himself from some of the stricter efforts by Republicans across the country to limit the procedure, and on Monday, he called for the issue to be decided by the states.

“Would you sign a national abortion ban if Congress sent it to your desk?” Trump was asked by a reporter in Atlanta on Wednesday.

“No,” Trump said, shaking his head.

“You wouldn’t sign it?” the reporter asked.

“No,” Trump said again.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump distanced himself from a controversial decision handed down by Arizona’s state Supreme Court that said the state must adhere to a 160-year-old law barring all abortions except in cases when “it is necessary to save” a pregnant person’s life. The ruling stems from a case that was revived after the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Yeah, they did,” Trump said in Atlanta when asked if Arizona went “too far” with the decision. “That’ll be straightened out, and I’m sure the governor and everyone else are going to bring it back into reason and that will be taken care of, I think, very quickly.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s Shania Shelton contributed to this report.