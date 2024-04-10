CNN —

Former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson are making plans to deliver a joint news conference Friday on what they refer to as “election integrity” at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, three sources told CNN.

One source said the plans were still fluid and could change.

Johnson’s decision to appear beside Trump on an issue the former president cares deeply about comes as the House Republican leader is fending off a challenge to his speakership amid a motion to vacate filed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green.

The Georgia Republican has yet to take the necessary step to force a floor vote on the resolution, essentially keeping the threat in her back pocket for now.

Multiple sources close to Johnson and Trump said allies of the speaker have asked the former president to publicly support Johnson, or at least stay out of the back-and-forth all together.

Trump has said that he does not want to go through another speaker fight, one source told CNN.