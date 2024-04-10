CNN —

A Florida woman was sentenced to one month in prison and three years of probation for selling the diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter to Project Veritas in 2020.

Aimee Harris was sentenced in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday to one month in prison and three years’ supervised release, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Harris, 41, pleaded guilty to stealing Ashley Biden’s belongings in 2020 after she moved into a Delray Beach, Florida, home where the daughter of the now-president had recently lived and temporarily stored some personal belongings.

Harris then solicited help from Robert Kurlander to sell Biden’s valuables to the highest bidder at a Donald Trump fundraiser they both attended on September 6, 2020, hoping to arrange a sale to the then-president’s campaign, CNN previously reported.

Days after the fundraiser, Harris and Kurlander sent photos of some of Biden’s belongings to Project Veritas. The organization paid for airfare, hotel and a car service for the pair to transport the property from Florida to New York City, according to court documents.

Harris took more of Biden’s belongings from the house after their New York meeting at the request of Project Veritas, the court documents said. A Project Veritas employee then flew down to Florida to get the additional items and shipped them back to New York.

In August 2022, Harris “accepted responsibility for what happened and she’s looking forward to moving on with her life,” her attorney Sanford Talkin told CNN.