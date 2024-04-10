CNN —

Ecuador’s former Vice President Jorge Glas on Wednesday started a hunger strike in a maximum security prison in Guayaquil, where he has been held since Saturday, a member of his team told CNN.

“He is in a hole, without light,” the source said.

On Monday, Glas was hospitalized after refusing to eat food provided to him in prison, Ecuador’s national prison agency SNAI said. He returned to prison on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital.

Glas was first imprisoned on Saturday, a day after Ecuadorian police arrested him in Mexico’s embassy, where he was seeking political asylum after being accused of corruption by Ecuadorian prosecutors.

Glas has rejected the accusations.

On Sunday, his lawyers filed an appeal of habeas corpus, a legal principle that allows people who believe they are being held unlawfully in prison or detention to challenge it. Successful challenges can lead to a detainee’s release.

SNAI told CNN on Wednesday that Glas will have a hearing on the habeas corpus appeal this Thursday.

The agency did not comment on the hunger strike.

This is a developing story and will be updated.