The state of Missouri is scheduled to execute Brian Dorsey Tuesday evening for the 2006 murders of his cousin and her husband, after the governor declined to grant clemency a day earlier, despite the support of more than 70 correctional officers who believe the inmate’s life should be spared.

Dorsey, 52, still has litigation pending before the courts that could potentially halt his execution. Such eleventh-hour efforts are not unusual, and it is common for them to continue up to the final moments before an inmate is put to death.

But the decision by Gov. Mike Parson to not intervene was a significant blow to Dorsey, who had petitioned the governor to commute his sentence to life in prison, citing his remorse, his rehabilitation while behind bars and his representation at trial by attorneys who allegedly had a “financial conflict of interest.”

Dorsey’s petition also cited the support of some family members who his attorneys said were also related to the victims.

But other members of the victims’ families support the execution, telling CNN in a statement Dorsey committed the “ultimate betrayal” when he killed his cousin Sarah Bonnie and her husband, Benjamin, leaving their daughter Jade, then 4 years old, in the home with her parents’ bodies locked in their bedroom.

“Not only did Jade lose her parents but we also lost a daughter and son, sister and brother, aunt and uncle, and a great aunt and great uncle to so many,” the statement from Sarah Bonnie’s family reads, in part.

“They were loved so deeply by anyone that knew them,” it said. “All of these years of pain and suffering we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. Brian will get the justice that Sarah and Ben have deserved for so long.”

Dorsey’s arguments for clemency were unconvincing for Gov. Parson, who said in a statement Monday the state would carry out the inmate’s death sentence as ordered by the Missouri Supreme Court. The execution warrant calls for Dorsey to be executed within a 24-hour window beginning at 6 p.m. local time Tuesday.

“Brian Dorsey punished his loving family for helping him in a time of need,” Parson said. “His cousins invited him into their home where he was surrounded by family and friends, then gave him a place to stay. Dorsey repaid them with cruelty, inhumane violence, and murder.”

“The pain Dorsey brought to others can never be rectified, but carrying out Dorsey’s sentence according to Missouri law and the Court’s order will deliver justice and provide closure,” the governor said.

Inmate’s remorse and trial defense warranted mercy, petition argued

Dorsey is deeply remorseful for the murders, his attorneys said. His clemency petition claimed the killings occurred while Dorsey was suffering a “drug-induced psychosis and alcohol-induced blackout” after years of substance abuse aimed at self-medicating chronic depression.

As evidence of his atonement, Dorsey and his attorneys pointed to his spotless disciplinary record and his work as a staff barber; for 11 years, Dorsey has cut the hair of staff at the Potosi Correctional Center, including chaplains, wardens and corrections officers – some of whom wrote to the governor backing his quest for clemency.

“If you ask me, if it were not for drugs, none of this would have happened,” wrote one whose name, like others, was redacted in the petition for privacy. “The Mr. Dorsey I know must have been out of his mind at the time of these murders.”

Additionally, Dorsey’s lawyers contend his sentence was unjust due to the arrangement by which his trial attorneys were paid. Both were given flat fees of $12,000, which would amount to just a few dollars an hour were they to do the work required for a capital case.

Dorsey’s attorneys allege this created a “financial conflict of interest,” which disincentivized work on his case, leading the trial lawyers to have him plead guilty without a guarantee of a life sentence or adequately investigating. If they had done the latter, his current lawyers claim, they might have learned Dorsey was incapable of the deliberation required for a first-degree murder charge.

Dorsey’s trial attorneys previously testified the flat fee payment did not affect their handling of the case. One declined to comment when reached by CNN last week, while the other did not respond.

Victim’s family sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’

The murders occurred the night of December 23, 2006. Hours earlier, Dorsey called Sarah asking for help, according to a history of the case included with a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court last month. Two drug dealers were in his apartment, Dorsey said, and he needed money to pay them.

The couple went to Dorsey’s apartment and the drug dealers left. They then took Dorsey back to their home, the ruling notes, and Dorsey spent the evening drinking and playing pool with their family and friends.

Later that night, the ruling said, Dorsey entered their room and fatally shot them with a shotgun at close range. Court records said Dorsey raped Sarah’s body, though Dorsey’s attorneys argued this remains an allegation; he was never charged with and never pleaded guilty to rape or sexual assault.

Dorsey was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and pleaded guilty in March 2008. He was sentenced to death for each murder, court records show, and his conviction and death sentence have previously been upheld on appeal.

The killings were deeply traumatic for Sarah Bonnie’s family, according to their statement, noting the bodies were discovered by her parents. In the years after, the family did what they could to keep the memories of Sarah and Ben alive, taking their daughter to the cemetery each year to release balloons.

“We think of all the things that she has missed out on during her life without her parents. First day of school, school parties, school dances, first date, sweet sixteen, first boyfriend and high school graduation,” their statement said. “All of this was taken from her by a family member that proclaimed to love her.”

Jenni Gerhauser, a cousin to both the inmate and Sarah Bonnie, however, holds out hope Dorsey will be spared. In a video statement provided by Dorsey’s attorneys, Gerhauser called him “funny,” “compassionate” and a “joy to be around.”

“If Brian’s executed,” she said, “I’m going to be heartbroken.”