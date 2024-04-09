After back-to-back national titles, the UConn winning machine turns attention to historic three-peat

CNN —

As the clock ticked down on UConn’s season, the celebrations were in full swing. After a dominant performance, the Huskies had romped to another double-digit victory – this time taking home the silverware, too.

Monday’s 75-60 win over the Purdue Boilermakers wrapped up UConn’s second successive NCAA men’s basketball national championship title, cementing the Huskies in the pantheon of great college teams.

The first back-to-back champion since Florida in 2006 and 2007 and only the third since 1973, UConn earned its titles in emphatic fashion, winning all six 2024 March Madness games by 13+ points for a second straight year.

Last year, the Huskies became the first program in men’s Division I history to accomplish the feat.

“I mean you can’t even wrap your mind around it because you just know how hard this tournament is,” head coach Dan Hurley told reporters after the victory over Purdue. “What a special group of people, a special coaching staff and incredible group of players.

“UConn’s a special place this time of year and they give us all the resources we need to do it like this in March and April.”

UConn players celebrate after defeating Purdue in the men's Final Four championship game in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday, April 8. Brynn Anderson/AP Confetti falls as the Huskies hoist the trophy while celebrating their national championship win. Patrick Breen/USA Today Sports/Reuters Purdue's Zach Edey reacts after losing to UConn. Jamie Squire/Getty Images UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates the team's win. Jamie Squire/Getty Images UConn's Stephon Castle attempts a shot while being guarded by Purdue's Mason Gillis. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Purdue fans look on during the championship game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Purdue's Fletcher Loyer loses control of the ball while being guarded by UConn's Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan. Christian Petersen/Getty Images UConn cheerleaders root for their team during game. Jamie Squire/Getty Images UConn's Cam Spencer celebrates in the second half. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Purdue's Zach Edey attempts a shot in the second half. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Purdue's Lance Jones vies for the ball with UConn's Cam Spencer during the second half. David J. Phillip/AP UConn's Cam Spencer shoots the ball over Purdue's Lance Jones. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos/Getty Images UConn's Hassan Diarra leaps above Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn. Christian Petersen/Getty Images UConn head coach Dan Hurley argues with the referee during the first half. Brynn Anderson/AP Tristen Newton of UConn is defended by Purdue's Zach Edey. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Zach Edey of Purdue attempts a shot. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Purdue's Zach Edey runs up court with UConn's Donovan Clingan. Brynn Anderson/AP Trey Kaufman-Renn of the Purdue Boilermakers is guarded by UConn's Donovan Clingan. Jamie Squire/Getty Images UConn's Tristen Newton takes a shot in the first half. Brynn Anderson/AP Fans pack State Farm Stadium for the championship game. Chris Coduto/Getty Images Purdue head coach Matt Painter yells during the first half. Brynn Anderson/AP UConn and Purdue players vie for the ball in the first half. David J. Phillip/AP UConn fans cheer before the start of the championship game. David J. Phillip/AP Fans pose for photos outside State Farm Stadium prior to the game. Ross D. Franklin/AP UConn's Donovan Clingan and Youssouf Singare celebrate their 86-72 victory over Alabama in the Final Four game on Saturday. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images UConn fans cheer during the game. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate walks off the court after losing to UConn. David J. Phillip/AP Huskies guard Stephon Castle throws down a dunk. He was UConn's leading scorer with 21 points. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports/Reuters Clingan, right, looks to pass. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Alabama's Grant Nelson dunks over Clingan in the second half. Nelson racked up 19 points during the game. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Huskies guard Cam Spencer dribbles the ball while being guarded by Nelson. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Alabama guard Rylan Griffen shoots in the second half. Brynn Anderson/AP Alabama coach Nate Oats talks to his team during a time out in the first half. Alabama trailed UConn 44-40 at halftime. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Castle dunks the ball in the first half. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Spencer celebrates after making a shot in the first half. He added 14 points during the game. Jamie Squire/Getty Images UConn forward Alex Karaban fouls Alabama guard Rylan Griffen in the first half. David J. Phillip/AP Nelson shoots past Clingan. Ross D. Franklin/AP Alabama forward Nick Pringle battles for a loose ball. David J. Phillip/AP Alabama's Mark Sears attempts a shot during the first half. Jamie Squire/Getty Images UConn head coach Dan Hurley directs his team. Brynn Anderson/AP Clingan dribbles the ball under pressure from the Crimson Tide. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Clingan and Pringle reach for the opening tip off. Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters Hurley talks to the team during player introductions before the game. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos/Getty Images The UConn Pep Band performs ahead of the game against Alabama. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Purdue's Fletcher Loyer celebrates after beating the North Carolina State Wolfpack 63-50. Jamie Squire/Getty Images NC State forward DJ Burns Jr. walks off the court after losing to Purdue. David J. Phillip/AP Purdue's Zach Edey guards the basket in the second half. The star big man had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Purdue guard Lance Jones shoots the ball against NC State guard Jayden Taylor in the second half. Jones added 14 points during the game. Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters DJ Horne of NC State dribbles the ball past Purdue's Mason Gillis. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Loyer dribbles the ball toward the basket. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Burns is defended by Zach Edey in the second half. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports/Reuters Burns and Edey interact in the first half. The Boilermakers led 35-29 at halftime. Christian Petersen/Getty Images Gillis, center, and NC State forward Mohamed Diarra, right, chase down a loose ball. Brynn Anderson/AP Loyer shoots over NC State guard Casey Morsell. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports/Reuters NC State coach Kevin Keatts watches in the first half. Jamie Squire/Getty Images Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor dibbles the ball. Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters Horne goes for a layup against Edey. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images The Boilermakers run out into the stadium ahead of the game. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images Wolfpack fans cheer before the game. Robert Deutsch/USA Today Sports/Reuters Crowds gather to watch the Boilermakers take on the Wolfpack. Joe Rondone/USA Today Sports/Reuters The best photos from the men's March Madness Final Four Prev Next

Dominance

The UConn winning machine was developed in the 1990s under legendary head coach Jim Calhoun, who brought the program’s first men’s national championship to Storrs in 1999.

He went on to win a further two in 2004 and 2011 before Kevin Ollie won the Huskies’ fourth in 2014 after Calhoun retired. UConn then finally returned to the mountain top in 2023 under Hurley, winning the program’s fifth national title and reclaiming its spot as the team to beat in men’s college basketball.

Although the Huskies lost three of their main contributors before last season – with Adama Sanogo, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. all moving to the NBA – it was more of the same this year for Hurley’s squad.

The team’s guard duo of Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle has been almost unstoppable for opposing defenses, while the emergence of Donovan Clingan at center has provided the size needed to dominate up front.

All-America guard Newton had 20 points and seven assists in the championship game, while Castle added 15 points. Clingan had 11 points and did his best to slow down Purdue’s star player and his opposite number, Zach Edey, who finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort.

The back court of Tristen Newton (left) and Stephon Castle (right) has driven the Huskies on their back-to-back title-winning run, although both are now NBA-bound. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

UConn was the most well-rounded team in the competition, boasting the nation’s best point differential as a result of the most efficient offense in the country and a top-five defense.

The Huskies have now won six national championships, joint third all-time in men’s NCAA Division I basketball. All six have come since 1999, more than any other men’s team in that span, and second only during that time to the school’s women’s team (10).

How have they achieved this level of success? For Hurley, the answer’s simple.

“We’re the best program in the country right now,” Hurley told CNN Sport’s Coy Wire. “We’ve got all the right players.”

Three in a row?

With back-to-back titles secure, the question now is: can UConn achieve a historic three-peat?

No team has achieved the feat in the men’s game since UCLA did so in the 1960s and 70s, winning seven straight national championships between 1967 and 1973 under head coach John Wooden.

Such is the nature of college basketball, programs have to consistently find fresh sources of talent as players declare for the NBA or transfer to different schools.

UConn is no different, with Newton, Castle and Clingan all projected to be drafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. Newton and Clingan in particular are highly sought after players.

Clingan excelled in his first season as UConn's starting center. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Hurley will have to conjure up some of his recruiting magic to bring in the next wave of title challengers for the three-peat. But in the immediate aftermath of Monday’s victory, he was full of praise for the players who are leaving this offseason.

“I mean, incredible. The legacy they’re leaving in a place that’s hard to leave a legacy,” Hurley said to CNN’s Wire.

“Just a place that’s impossible to be historical players, to have legacies that are as good as anyone that’s ever put the uniform on. It’s hard to do at UConn, so couldn’t be prouder and we’re going to miss them a lot.”