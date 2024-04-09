PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Head coach Tara VanDerveer of the Stanford Cardinal looks on before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Maples Pavilion on January 19, 2024 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)
Head coach Tara VanDerveer looks on before a game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Maples Pavilion on January 19 in Palo Alto, California.
Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement Tuesday, ending the winningest coaching career in college basketball history after 45 years.

VanDerveer surpassed former Duke men’s basketball head coach, and fellow Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Mike Krzyzewski earlier this season to become the coach with the most wins in all of NCAA basketball history. She finishes with 1,216 career victories.

The 70-year-old VanDerveer led Stanford to three national championships in her 38 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal and was named the national coach of the year five times during her tenure.

“Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career,” VanDerveer said in an announcement shared by Stanford Athletics.

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer, right, is congratulated by forward Kiki Iriafen after the team's victory over Oregon State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. VanDerveer broke the college basketball record for wins with the victory.
“I’ve been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world’s foremost institutions for nearly four decades. Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride,” she added.

VanDerveer’s wins record may not hold for long, however, as UConn women’s coach Geno Auriemma – who also passed Krzyzewski this year – currently sits just three wins behind the outgoing Stanford coach with 1,213 career wins, all as head coach of the Huskies.

“VanDerveer will continue to work with Stanford and the Athletics Department in an advisory capacity,” Stanford said in its announcement.

Stanford added that it is in negotiations with longtime associate head coach Kate Paye to take the reins of the Stanford women’s team.