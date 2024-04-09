Washington CNN —

President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Tuesday that his predecessor Donald Trump represents the biggest threat to democracy in the United States, citing Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his calls to release from prison those involved in the attack.

Asked what constitutes “the primary threat to freedom and democracy at home,” Biden answered bluntly: “Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump talks, uses phrases like you’re gonna – eviscerate the Constitution, he’s going to be a dictator on day one. The idea that he would sit in the office – and I’ll show you before you leave – off the Oval Office and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol, and the destruction and the mayhem and people were killed, the police officers who died, and call them political heroes, to call them patriots, and say that if he gets elected he’s going to free them all, because they’re being held illegally?” Biden said in the interview with Univision, which was taped at the White House last week.

“And think of the things he says, look at the way he talks about minority populations, Hispanics, talking about them being — anyway. It’s just, I can’t think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that’s occurred, that you’ve had somebody that had this kind of attitude,” Biden continued. “He says he’s going to be a dictator on day one? No one doesn’t believe him.”

The rare sit-down interview is set to air on the Spanish-language network Tuesday evening. Biden has sought to make issues of democracy central to his reelection campaign as he draws a contrast with Trump.

Both Trump and Biden have used the events on January 6 to make their case to voters. Trump has opened his rallies with a recording of January 6 prisoners singing the national anthem and calls the rioters “people who love our country” and “hostages unfairly imprisoned for long periods of time.”

