The NCAA women’s basketball final outrated the men’s for the first time ever

David Goldman
By David Goldman, CNN
3 minute read
Updated 7:14 PM EDT, Tue April 9, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball national championship on Sunday, April 7.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the game.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the game.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cries during a post-game interview.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cries during a post-game interview.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Clark, right, and Kate Martin walk off the court after losing to South Carolina.
Clark, right, and Kate Martin walk off the court after losing to South Carolina.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Staley hugs Kamilla Cardoso after the game.
Staley hugs Kamilla Cardoso after the game.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Gamecocks celebrate after the game.
The Gamecocks celebrate after the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Clark reacts in the second half.
Clark reacts in the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
South Carolina's Bree Hall shoots a three point basket over Clark.
South Carolina's Bree Hall shoots a three point basket over Clark.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Clark sits on the bench at the end of the game.
Clark sits on the bench at the end of the game.

Morry Gash/AP
Morry Gash/AP
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson blocks a shot by Clark.
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson blocks a shot by Clark.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP
South Carolina and Iowa players go after a loose ball.
South Carolina and Iowa players go after a loose ball.

Morry Gash/AP
Morry Gash/AP
MiLaysia Fulwiley shoots over Iowa's Hannah Stuelke.
MiLaysia Fulwiley shoots over Iowa's Hannah Stuelke.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Cardoso of South Carolina fight for the ball.
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Cardoso of South Carolina fight for the ball.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark runs down a loose ball between South Carolina guard Raven Johnson and center Cardoso.
Clark runs down a loose ball between South Carolina guard Raven Johnson and center Cardoso.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark stands in the middle of the court.
Clark stands in the middle of the court.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Marshall steals the ball from Te-Hina Paopao of South Carolina.
Marshall steals the ball from Te-Hina Paopao of South Carolina.
Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Stuelke and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, left, and Cardoso eye a loose ball.
Stuelke and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, left, and Cardoso eye a loose ball.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Paopao dribbles the ball.
Paopao dribbles the ball.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Staley directs her team.
Staley directs her team.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Fulwiley shoots over Stuelke.
Fulwiley shoots over Stuelke.
Morry Gash/AP
Clark drives up the court past Raven Johnson.
Clark drives up the court past Raven Johnson.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Fulwiley attempts a layup.
Fulwiley attempts a layup.
Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Actor Jason Sudeikis, center, watches the game.
Actor Jason Sudeikis, center, watches the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Clark reacts after making a three-point basket.
Clark reacts after making a three-point basket.
Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Clark shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hall.
Clark shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hall.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins works against Martin.
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins works against Martin.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach, center, fights for a loose ball with South Carolina guards Tessa Johnson, left, and Fulwiley, right.
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach, center, fights for a loose ball with South Carolina guards Tessa Johnson, left, and Fulwiley, right.

Morry Gash/AP
Morry Gash/AP
South Carolina forward Watkins fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter, left.
South Carolina forward Watkins fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter, left.

Morry Gash/AP
Morry Gash/AP
Clark reacts after being fouled.
Clark reacts after being fouled.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Gamecocks fans cheer during the game.
Gamecocks fans cheer during the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
South Carolina's Cardoso keeps the ball away from Martin and Stuelke of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
South Carolina's Cardoso keeps the ball away from Martin and Stuelke of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Clark shoots a three-point basket over Hall.
Clark shoots a three-point basket over Hall.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Players stand for the national anthem ahead of the game.
Players stand for the national anthem ahead of the game.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Affolter is introduced ahead of the game.
Affolter is introduced ahead of the game.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
South Carolina players huddle before the game.
South Carolina players huddle before the game.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Fans arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of the national championship game between the Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks.
Fans arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of the national championship game between the Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after beating the UConn Huskies 71-69 in a Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, April 5, in Cleveland.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after beating the UConn Huskies 71-69 in a Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, April 5, in Cleveland.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after the game. Clark finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after the game. Clark finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Jason Miller/Getty Images
The Hawkeyes celebrate as the Huskies walk off the court after the game.
The Hawkeyes celebrate as the Huskies walk off the court after the game.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Clark shoots a free throw in final moments of the game.
Clark shoots a free throw in final moments of the game.

Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
UConn guard Paige Bueckers lays on the floor in the second half.
UConn guard Paige Bueckers lays on the floor in the second half.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark listens to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder during the second half.
Clark listens to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder during the second half.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Ice Brady of the UConn Huskies shoots the ball.
Ice Brady of the UConn Huskies shoots the ball.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa's Kate Martin gives a thumbs up after sustaining an injury in the second half.
Iowa's Kate Martin gives a thumbs up after sustaining an injury in the second half.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Martin jumps to defend a shot by Bueckers.
Martin jumps to defend a shot by Bueckers.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up signs during the game.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up signs during the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa players react from the bench during the second half.
Iowa players react from the bench during the second half.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Bluder reacts in the second half.
Bluder reacts in the second half.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Bueckers fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall during the first half. The Huskies held a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Bueckers fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall during the first half. The Huskies held a 32-26 lead at halftime.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards looks to shoot in the first half. Edwards scored 17 points during the game.
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards looks to shoot in the first half. Edwards scored 17 points during the game.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Nika Mühl of the UConn Huskies reacts after a foul in the first half.
Nika Mühl of the UConn Huskies reacts after a foul in the first half.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
UConn's KK Arnold shoots the ball over Clark.
UConn's KK Arnold shoots the ball over Clark.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Martin is fouled by Edwards during the first half.
Martin is fouled by Edwards during the first half.

Morry Gash/AP
Morry Gash/AP
Martin and Arnold #2 of the UConn Huskies fight for the ball.
Martin and Arnold #2 of the UConn Huskies fight for the ball.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark shoots the ball over UConn's Ashlynn Shade. UConn held Clark to six points, while shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-6 from the three-point line.
Clark shoots the ball over UConn's Ashlynn Shade. UConn held Clark to six points, while shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-6 from the three-point line.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle at the beginning of the game.
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle at the beginning of the game.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is pictured in the first half of Iowa's game against UConn.
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is pictured in the first half of Iowa's game against UConn.

Al Bello/Getty Images
Al Bello/Getty Images
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and guard Bree Hall celebrate after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 78-59 in the Final Four of the women's tournament
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and guard Bree Hall celebrate after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 78-59 in the Final Four of the women's tournament

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
NC State's Zoe Brooks walks off the court after losing to the Gamecocks.
NC State's Zoe Brooks walks off the court after losing to the Gamecocks.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins shoots the ball in the second half. Watkins scored eight points during the game.
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins shoots the ball in the second half. Watkins scored eight points during the game.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Staley reacts during the game.
Staley reacts during the game.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley controls the ball in the third quarter. Fulwiley scored seven points during the game.
Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley controls the ball in the third quarter. Fulwiley scored seven points during the game.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
NC State's River Baldwin fights Chloe Kitts of South Carolina for possession of the ball in the second half.
NC State's River Baldwin fights Chloe Kitts of South Carolina for possession of the ball in the second half.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Hall celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half.
Hall celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half.

Morry Gash/AP
Morry Gash/AP
South Carolina's Sania Feagin attempts a lay up while guarded by Baldwin.
South Carolina's Sania Feagin attempts a lay up while guarded by Baldwin.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the second half.
North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the second half.

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Carolyn Kaster/AP
South Carolina's Raven Johnson drives around Zoe Brooks of NC State during the first half. The Gamecocks let 32-31 at halftime.
South Carolina's Raven Johnson drives around Zoe Brooks of NC State during the first half. The Gamecocks let 32-31 at halftime.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Katie Peneueta of the NC State Wolfpack looks for an opening during the first half.
Katie Peneueta of the NC State Wolfpack looks for an opening during the first half.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Fulwiley and Brooks battle for the ball in the second quarter.
Fulwiley and Brooks battle for the ball in the second quarter.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
NC State's Saniya Rivers moves the ball down court while South Carolina's Raven Johnson guards in the first quarter.
NC State's Saniya Rivers moves the ball down court while South Carolina's Raven Johnson guards in the first quarter.

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Saniya Rivers jump for the opening tipoff.
Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Saniya Rivers jump for the opening tipoff.

Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Cocky the South Carolina Gamecocks mascot cheers before the game.
Cocky the South Carolina Gamecocks mascot cheers before the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
NC State Wolfpack players huddle together before tipoff.
NC State Wolfpack players huddle together before tipoff.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao walks onto the court during player introductions ahead of the game.
South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao walks onto the court during player introductions ahead of the game.

C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
In pictures: South Carolina wins NCAA women's championship
New York CNN  — 

For the first time in its 42-year history, more people watched the women’s NCAA basketball final than the men’s.

The total number of viewers for Sunday’s women’s national championship game between South Carolina and Iowa was 18.9 million, peaking at 24.1 million in the game’s final 15 minutes, according to Nielsen. It was the most-watched women’s college basketball game ever and doubled the previous year’s 9.9 million viewers.

On Monday, the University of Connecticut’s victory over Purdue in the men’s final drew 14.8 million viewers, Nielsen said. That was up a smidge from the 14.7 million who watched last year’s men’s championship game, but fell 4 million viewers short of the women’s final.

The biggest reason why the women outrated the men this year: Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark, who scored 30 points in the Hawkeyes’ 87-75 defeat by the undefeated Gamecocks.

Clark captivated fans all year, setting records on the court and driving the women’s game to viewership records throughout the regular season and the March Madness tournament. Clark finished the 2023-2024 season as the highest scoring collegiate basketball player in history, outpacing Louisiana State sensation (and future NBA legend and Hall of Famer) Pete Maravich, who had set the previous record in 1970.

Clark had been playing with a chip on her shoulder all season after her Hawkeyes lost in the finals the previous year to LSU — a team she and Iowa vanquished earlier in the tournament. She is widely expected to be the top pick in the WNBA draft next week.

To put the women’s championship game viewership in perspective, it outrated every 2023 World Series game and every NBA finals game from last year, according to Nielsen.

The success of this year’s tournament led to many hot takes in sports media about women’s sports finally reaching equal status with men’s. But Clark’s exit from the college game and likely rookie season on the dreadful Indiana Fever — which has the first pick in the WNBA draft — will put those theories to the test later this year.

The WNBA remains financially miniscule, bringing in a reported $200 million in revenue — compared to the NBA’s more than $10 billion. ESPN’s SportsCenter provided 91 seconds of coverage for the average WNBA game, compared to 266 seconds for the average NBA game, according to Nielsen. The WNBA Finals last year averaged just 728,000 viewers a game.

Still, the league is growing, and a celebrity with nationwide name recognition and star power could work to change the WNBA’s fortunes. So far, even before Clark has been drafted, the buzz is boosting ticket sales.

Ticket reseller TickPick said WNBA ticket sales for next season are up 222% from this point last year, and Fever tickets have already outpaced last year’s total by 86%. And Fever home games are setting back fans $81 a ticket — up from just $45 for last season.

Away games won’t get you any help — an opportunity to watch Caitlin Clark play in a rival city costs $108 on average, TickPick said, up 151% from last year’s $43 average ticket price to watch the Fever play an away game.

Oh, yeah, and in the men’s college basketball final Monday, the Huskies won their second-straight championship, beating the Boilermakers, who were in their first final since 1969. Whatever.

