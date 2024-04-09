The Academy of Country Music (ACM) on Tuesday announced the nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.
Luke Combs led the nominations with eight, followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen with six nods each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson all have five nominations.
Known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the event will take place May 16 in Frisco, Texas.
First time nominees include Jelly Roll, who has four nominations, including entertainer of the year, and Tracy Chapman, who was nominated for writing “Fast Car,” which Luke Combs covered.
The show will stream live across 240+ countries and territories on Prime Video. As in past years, viewers will also be able to tune in to the official ACM Red Carpet on Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch and Amazon Live.
The following is the complete list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Gettin’ Old” - Luke Combs
“Higher” - Chris Stapleton
“Leather” - Cody Johnson
“One Thing At A Time” - Morgan Wallen
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” - Kelsea Ballerini
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” - Parker McCollum
“Fast Car” - Luke Combs
“Last Night” - Morgan Wallen
“Need A Favor” - Jelly Roll
“Next Thing You Know” - Jordan Davis
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” - Luke Combs
“Heart Like A Truck” - Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” - Jordan Davis
“The Painter” - Cody Johnson
“Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Can’t Break Up Now” - Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
“Different ‘Round Here” - Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
“Man Made A Bar” - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
“Save Me” - Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
“Burn It Down” - Parker McCollum
“Human” - Cody Johnson
“In Your Love” - Tyler Childers
“Next Thing You Know” - Jordan Davis
“Tennessee Orange” - Megan Moroney
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen