Opinion: Women’s college basketball didn’t explode overnight. Here’s how we got here

Opinion by Amy Bass
8 minute read
Published 7:34 AM EDT, Mon April 8, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball national championship on Sunday, April 7.
The South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA women's basketball national championship on Sunday, April 7.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the game.
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the game.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cries during a post-game interview.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley cries during a post-game interview.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Clark, right, and Kate Martin walk off the court after losing to South Carolina.
Clark, right, and Kate Martin walk off the court after losing to South Carolina.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Staley hugs Kamilla Cardoso after the game.
Staley hugs Kamilla Cardoso after the game.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Gamecocks celebrate after the game.
The Gamecocks celebrate after the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Clark reacts in the second half.
Clark reacts in the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
South Carolina's Bree Hall shoots a three point basket over Clark.
South Carolina's Bree Hall shoots a three point basket over Clark.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Clark sits on the bench at the end of the game.
Clark sits on the bench at the end of the game.
Morry Gash/AP
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson blocks a shot by Clark.
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson blocks a shot by Clark.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
South Carolina and Iowa players go after a loose ball.
South Carolina and Iowa players go after a loose ball.
Morry Gash/AP
MiLaysia Fulwiley shoots over Iowa's Hannah Stuelke.
MiLaysia Fulwiley shoots over Iowa's Hannah Stuelke.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Cardoso of South Carolina fight for the ball.
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Cardoso of South Carolina fight for the ball.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark runs down a loose ball between South Carolina guard Raven Johnson and center Cardoso.
Clark runs down a loose ball between South Carolina guard Raven Johnson and center Cardoso.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reacts.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark stands in the middle of the court.
Clark stands in the middle of the court.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Marshall steals the ball from Te-Hina Paopao of South Carolina.
Marshall steals the ball from Te-Hina Paopao of South Carolina.
Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Stuelke and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, left, and Cardoso eye a loose ball.
Stuelke and South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, left, and Cardoso eye a loose ball.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Paopao dribbles the ball.
Paopao dribbles the ball.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Staley directs her team.
Staley directs her team.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Fulwiley shoots over Stuelke.
Fulwiley shoots over Stuelke.
Morry Gash/AP
Clark drives up the court past Raven Johnson.
Clark drives up the court past Raven Johnson.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Fulwiley attempts a layup.
Fulwiley attempts a layup.
Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Actor Jason Sudeikis, center, watches the game.
Actor Jason Sudeikis, center, watches the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Clark reacts after making a three-point basket.
Clark reacts after making a three-point basket.
Ken Blaze/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Clark shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hall.
Clark shoots against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hall.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins works against Martin.
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins works against Martin.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach, center, fights for a loose ball with South Carolina guards Tessa Johnson, left, and Fulwiley, right.
Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach, center, fights for a loose ball with South Carolina guards Tessa Johnson, left, and Fulwiley, right.
Morry Gash/AP
South Carolina forward Watkins fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter, left.
South Carolina forward Watkins fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Sydney Affolter, left.
Morry Gash/AP
Clark reacts after being fouled.
Clark reacts after being fouled.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Gamecocks fans cheer during the game.
Gamecocks fans cheer during the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
South Carolina's Cardoso keeps the ball away from Martin and Stuelke of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
South Carolina's Cardoso keeps the ball away from Martin and Stuelke of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Clark shoots a three-point basket over Hall.
Clark shoots a three-point basket over Hall.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Players stand for the national anthem ahead of the game.
Players stand for the national anthem ahead of the game.
Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Affolter is introduced ahead of the game.
Affolter is introduced ahead of the game.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
South Carolina players huddle before the game.
South Carolina players huddle before the game.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Fans arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of the national championship game between the Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks.
Fans arrive at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ahead of the national championship game between the Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after beating the UConn Huskies 71-69 in a Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, April 5, in Cleveland.
The Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate after beating the UConn Huskies 71-69 in a Final Four semifinal game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, April 5, in Cleveland.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after the game. Clark finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after the game. Clark finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Jason Miller/Getty Images
The Hawkeyes celebrate as the Huskies walk off the court after the game.
The Hawkeyes celebrate as the Huskies walk off the court after the game.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Clark shoots a free throw in final moments of the game.
Clark shoots a free throw in final moments of the game.
Al Bello/Getty Images
UConn guard Paige Bueckers lays on the floor in the second half.
UConn guard Paige Bueckers lays on the floor in the second half.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark listens to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder during the second half.
Clark listens to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder during the second half.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Ice Brady of the UConn Huskies shoots the ball.
Ice Brady of the UConn Huskies shoots the ball.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa's Kate Martin gives a thumbs up after sustaining an injury in the second half.
Iowa's Kate Martin gives a thumbs up after sustaining an injury in the second half.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Martin jumps to defend a shot by Bueckers.
Martin jumps to defend a shot by Bueckers.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up signs during the game.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans hold up signs during the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Iowa players react from the bench during the second half.
Iowa players react from the bench during the second half.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Bluder reacts in the second half.
Bluder reacts in the second half.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Bueckers fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall during the first half. The Huskies held a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Bueckers fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall during the first half. The Huskies held a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards looks to shoot in the first half. Edwards scored 17 points during the game.
UConn's Aaliyah Edwards looks to shoot in the first half. Edwards scored 17 points during the game.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Nika Mühl of the UConn Huskies reacts after a foul in the first half.
Nika Mühl of the UConn Huskies reacts after a foul in the first half.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
UConn's KK Arnold shoots the ball over Clark.
UConn's KK Arnold shoots the ball over Clark.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Martin is fouled by Edwards during the first half.
Martin is fouled by Edwards during the first half.
Morry Gash/AP
Martin and Arnold #2 of the UConn Huskies fight for the ball.
Martin and Arnold #2 of the UConn Huskies fight for the ball.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Clark shoots the ball over UConn's Ashlynn Shade. UConn held Clark to six points, while shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-6 from the three-point line.
Clark shoots the ball over UConn's Ashlynn Shade. UConn held Clark to six points, while shooting 3-of-11 from the field, including 0-6 from the three-point line.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle at the beginning of the game.
Iowa Hawkeyes huddle at the beginning of the game.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is pictured in the first half of Iowa's game against UConn.
The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is pictured in the first half of Iowa's game against UConn.
Al Bello/Getty Images
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and guard Bree Hall celebrate after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 78-59 in the Final Four of the women's tournament
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and guard Bree Hall celebrate after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 78-59 in the Final Four of the women's tournament
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
NC State's Zoe Brooks walks off the court after losing to the Gamecocks.
NC State's Zoe Brooks walks off the court after losing to the Gamecocks.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins shoots the ball in the second half. Watkins scored eight points during the game.
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins shoots the ball in the second half. Watkins scored eight points during the game.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Staley reacts during the game.
Staley reacts during the game.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley controls the ball in the third quarter. Fulwiley scored seven points during the game.
Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley controls the ball in the third quarter. Fulwiley scored seven points during the game.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
NC State's River Baldwin fights Chloe Kitts of South Carolina for possession of the ball in the second half.
NC State's River Baldwin fights Chloe Kitts of South Carolina for possession of the ball in the second half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Hall celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half.
Hall celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half.
Morry Gash/AP
South Carolina's Sania Feagin attempts a lay up while guarded by Baldwin.
South Carolina's Sania Feagin attempts a lay up while guarded by Baldwin.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the second half.
North Carolina State head coach Wes Moore directs his team during the second half.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
South Carolina's Raven Johnson drives around Zoe Brooks of NC State during the first half. The Gamecocks let 32-31 at halftime.
South Carolina's Raven Johnson drives around Zoe Brooks of NC State during the first half. The Gamecocks let 32-31 at halftime.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Katie Peneueta of the NC State Wolfpack looks for an opening during the first half.
Katie Peneueta of the NC State Wolfpack looks for an opening during the first half.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Fulwiley and Brooks battle for the ball in the second quarter.
Fulwiley and Brooks battle for the ball in the second quarter.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
NC State's Saniya Rivers moves the ball down court while South Carolina's Raven Johnson guards in the first quarter.
NC State's Saniya Rivers moves the ball down court while South Carolina's Raven Johnson guards in the first quarter.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Saniya Rivers jump for the opening tipoff.
Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Saniya Rivers jump for the opening tipoff.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
Cocky the South Carolina Gamecocks mascot cheers before the game.
Cocky the South Carolina Gamecocks mascot cheers before the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
NC State Wolfpack players huddle together before tipoff.
NC State Wolfpack players huddle together before tipoff.
Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao walks onto the court during player introductions ahead of the game.
South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao walks onto the court during player introductions ahead of the game.
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos/Getty Images
In pictures: South Carolina wins NCAA women's championship

Editor’s Note: Amy Bass (@bassab1) is professor of sport studies at Manhattanville College and the author of “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together” and “Not the Triumph but the Struggle: The 1968 Olympics and the Making of the Black Athlete,” among other titles. The views expressed here are solely hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

CNN  — 

I was in high school when Georgeann Wells, who played center for West Virginia, became the first women’s college player to dunk a ball — December 21, 1984 — in a game against the University of Charleston. Now my daughter is in high school — and she doesn’t know a time when women didn’t dunk; to her, players such as South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins do it because anyone can and should.

Amy Bass
Amy Bass
Courtesy Rodney Bedsole

It’s familiar to her, typical even, for people to go beyond just watching women’s sports. In her world, people discuss, cheer, analyze and debate women’s sports. I’ve thought of this shift in our realities often as March Madness has unfolded, with stunner after stunner game on the court, culminating in South Carolina’s victory in the women’s final over the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa team Sunday night. More than one observer on social media can be found asking: Was there even a men’s tournament this year?

There’s been an ebb and flow that’s led up to this moment in women’s college basketball since the first NCAA championship game in 1982, when Louisiana Tech beat Cheyney State 76-62 and then waited some 35 years to get their rings. We can talk about things like Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s record (1,203-267). We can talk about UConn’s dynastic legacy – 11 national titles, a legendary coach in Geno Auriemma and transformative stars including Rebecca Lobo, Nykesha Sales, Renee Montgomery, Kerry Bascom, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and, of course, Breanna Stewart, considered by many (including South Carolina coach Dawn Staley) to be the greatest of all time, winning four straight national titles as a Huskie (2013 - 2016) and named Most Outstanding Player each time. We can even talk about a time in the 1990s when CBS found women’s college basketball to be a network ratings star, perhaps especially when Pat Summit’s Lady Vols of Tennessee faced the Auriemma’s Huskies.

But now, finally, as we look back at the past year — and especially the last few weeks — women’s college basketball is demonstrating the persistent development that often goes missing when talking about women’s sport, ensuring that the men are no longer the only marquee event in the NCAA’s annual tournament, no longer the singular definition of college basketball and no longer the only ones media want to profile and in which sponsors want to advertise.

This is more than having a moment

It’s one thing to be having a moment. It’s another thing to be the moment. On Sunday afternoon, the number one team in offensive efficiency, Iowa, faced the number one team in defensive efficiency, South Carolina. Despite a furious first quarter that saw Clark hit a historic 18 points, making her the NCAA tournament’s all-time leading scorer, the Gamecocks landed on top. Their win made them just the 10th NCAA Division I women’s team to complete a season undefeated, finishing 38-0, and displaying an unselfish depth led by Most Outstanding Player Kamilla Cardoso, “the separator” according to Staley, and someone who – with 15 points and an astounding 17 rebounds – Iowa had no answer for.

It’s been exhausting in the best of ways. This year’s women’s tournament just kept getting better with every turn. Even the controversy (and ensuing social media ugliness) that surrounded the final seconds of that Final Four battle, when a ref called foul on Aaliyah Edwards for an illegal screen, showed the intensity with which people were following the action.

ALBANY, NEW YORK - APRIL 01:Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after beating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after beating the LSU Tigers 94-87 in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at MVP Arena on April 01, 2024 in Albany, New York.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Related article These trailblazing athletes raised the bar for women’s sports

That intensity is proof positive that women’s basketball has exploded. Now we are riding a wave of what can happen when attention is paid to the women’s side of a game, making true in historic ways that we need to invest in women’s sports to get results, not wait for results to invest.  And while women’s basketball shouldn’t have needed a Clark or a Cardoso or a Paige Bueckers or a JuJu Watkins or an Angel Reese for the sport to get the respect all its players deserve, basketball now has these names, these athletes and a whole lot more.

We’ve played this game before, and not just in basketball. In soccer, the US Women’s National team built a damn dynasty before successfully battling for a historic collective bargaining agreement – and that agreement likely would not have happened if not for World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 while the American men failed to even qualify in 2018. Now as the women’s college game has gone supernova, the WNBA (where Clark, Reese and Cardoso are headed, to join the likes of Stewart and others) is readying for its 28th season — and its valuation continues to grow, with indicators for a bright future (just take a look at the Seattle Storm’s numbers).

The valuation of the college game, too, is on a meteoric rise.  Tickets for the women’s tournament have gone all Taylor Swift and rivaled – outpaced – those of the men’s, continuing a trajectory we saw last year, when women’s Final Four tickets were approximately 15% more expensive than the men’s.  While the average sale price for the men’s Final Four games this year hovered around $1,000, the average resale ticket to the women’s (which take place in much smaller spaces, making tickets harder to come by) was more than twice that.

Think about this: the open practices for Iowa and South Carolina sold out on Saturday. That’s 17,000 people who wanted to watch… a basketball practice.

Where the ‘Caitlin Clark effect’ goes from here

And while the hype around the women’s tournament this year had Clark at its center – without question, she’s the show, even when teams find a way to shut her down – women’s basketball (which, just saying, has always been exciting to watch) has not only built on but transcended her well-deserved celebrity. Iowa’s Elite Eight and Final Four games against LSU and UConn, respectively, felt like title games in and of themselves, showcasing an increasingly well-known cast of characters and teams.

While this kind of frenzy doesn’t happen on the shoulders of just one player, the impact of Clark in accelerating sustained growth for the game is incalculable. As the undefeated Gamecocks steadily worked their way through their side of the bracket, Iowa – which sold out their games all season because of Clark pandemonium – had luminaries like Jason Sudeikis in the seats and record-shattering ratings on television.  Iowa’s revenge match against LSU netted 12.3 million (peak 16 million) viewers, more viewers than had ever watched a women’s college basketball game, topping the ratings of every MLB, NHL and MLS game last season.  Yet it was a record that lasted just a few days, as Iowa’s 71-69 slugfest against UConn earned 14.2 million viewers (peak 17 million), the largest audience for an ESPN basketball broadcast ever, with more viewers than last year’s World Series and NBA Finals, and every Daytona 500 and Masters final round since 2013.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks with the media after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. South Carolina beat Iowa 87-75. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Caitlin Clark talks with the media after Iowa's loss to South Carolina in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship on April 7.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Those audiences are letting us see who and what they value, speaking far more loudly than anyone who has held tight to the mantra that women’s sports are not interesting to watch and thus can never be profitable, ignoring, as so many do, the generations of investment in the men’s side of sport and the chronic lack of investment in women. Time and time again, women’s sports have demonstrated their commercial viability, their capacity to be profitable and their ability to grow, but advertising revenue and the media attention have not followed.

How much money has that kind of misogyny lost them?

So therein lies the rub. The question is not at this point whether people will watch. They will. Rather, it’s whether the infrastructure of sport and all that surrounds it will follow through, leaving behind the familiar and automatic belief that women’s sport simply exists as a token of equity – a kindness, if you will – and embracing and capitalizing on its past and present to grow the future.

Stop being surprised by the power of this game

After this landmark season, what comes next? If South Carolina’s first-year stars MiLaysia Fulwiley, who came in from the bench and quickly turned the tide, and Tessa Johnson, who contributed 19 points off the bench, are any indication, South Carolina might be solidifying a dynastic run of its own. “My freshies are at the top of my heart,” Staley said Sunday of the young players she has referred to as her “daycare,” players who have several years in front of them to continue this winning trajectory.

As for the veterans, a good number are heading into the WNBA draft, with Clark likely – certainly – going first, and Stanford’s Cameron Brink, Cardoso, Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson, and Edwards not far behind. Reese, who gave a heartbreaking presser after LSU’s Iowa loss, saying that she hadn’t “been happy” since winning last year’s national championship, showed yet again that even – especially – when women hit it big, they still deal with hate prescribed uniquely for them. Reese took inspiration from Serena Williams and rebounded with characteristic style points to put her decision to go pro in VogueWith the tagline “Bayou Barbie Out,” Reese told us in an elegant video that “this was a difficult decision but I trust the next chapter because I know the author.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 07: Kamilla Cardoso #10 celebrates with head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Iowa beat South Carolina 87-75. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Kamilla Cardoso celebrates with head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Their rookie seasons will be undoubtedly different from their crowning college moments. Not for nothing, based on speculation that Clark (who stepped off a college court for the last time Sunday with 20 seconds left on the clock, her mark on the game etched in concrete) will go to the Indiana Fever, the Las Vegas Aces moved their July game against the Fever from the 12,000-seat Michelob Ultra Arena to the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Center.

This is the kind of impact that Staley, who was initially rendered tearful, doubled over and speechless in the wake of her third championship, was talking about when she finished her on-court victory interview with words about Clark’s impact and the future. “I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport… she carried a heavy load,” Staley said. “When she is the number one pick… she is going to lift that league up as well.”

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

It took a public shaming to get the NCAA to slap a MARCH MADNESS logo on the women’s’ courts and give them equitable accommodations.  It took a historic LSU win over Iowa last April to really get a conversation started once again, a conversation that we have had many times when women’s teams find their audience, selling out arenas and advertising spots alike.  Again, this isn’t the first time.  But hopefully it is the last time that anyone thinks it is the first time we are hopeful about the prospect of women’s sport, always being mindful of everything that has come before. Because while South Carolina won the title, when it comes to women’s sports writ large, this tournament had no losers.