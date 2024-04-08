CNN —

Actor Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a 52-week mandatory in-person domestic violence prevention program for the assault and harassment of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute, a New York criminal judge ruled Monday.

Majors will have to give DNA as it’s his first conviction, and pay a separate $250 surcharge, Judge Michael J. Gaffey explained.

There were no punishments in connection with the non-criminal violation of harassment in connection with the incident, and the assault misdemeanor was conditionally discharged.

Judge Gaffey ultimately said the probation report indicated jail is not necessary, but Majors could face jail time if he violates the rules of his sentencing.

Majors, a rising star who has appeared in Disney’s Marvel franchise and “Creed III,” was convicted in December of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation.

He was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors was eligible for up to one year in jail based on his conviction.

The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Jabbari delivered a victim impact statement, saying Majors caused her “extreme physical and emotional pain.”

“I was small, scared and vulnerable, held tightly in his abusive hand,” she said.

Majors did not look up from the table as Jabbari spoke. She exited the courtroom before sentencing.

His attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said it has “been the most challenging year of Jonathan Majors’ life” adding her client “accepts this painful experience” to “emerge stronger, healthier and with a deeper understanding of himself.”

Majors did not make a statement in court, citing ongoing litigation between him and Jabbari.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

The domestic violence program must be approved by the county of Los Angeles probation department in California.

Jabari’s attorney, Ross Kramer, said he approved of the sentence in a statement to CNN.

“This is a serious sentence, which is appropriate because this was a very serious crime,” Kramer said. “Grace demonstrated that justice can be served in cases like this. Hopefully, her example will empower other survivors to break their silence and hold their abusers accountable.”

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this story.