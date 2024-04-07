CNN —

Intense winds across the Central United States this weekend are fueling critical fire danger across some states, and threatening power outages, tree damage, travel disruptions and blowing dust in others.

Low relative humidity is combining with high winds to create an extreme fire weather threat across the western half of the Southern and Central Plains – the highest risk level for fire weather. Across much of the Plains, over 10 million people were under red flag warnings, spanning nearly border to border.

The widespread fire risk will persist across parts of the Central and Southern Plains through Sunday, driven by gusty, dry air and an ongoing drought. Any fires that start will be difficult to contain in the strong winds, the National Weather Service warned.

Already, firefighters in Oklahoma were battling several wildfires across six counties amid winds as strong as 60 mph on Saturday. Aircraft were brought in to slow the fires down, though they were still burning as of Saturday night, CNN affiliate KOCO reported.

One wildfire temporarily triggered evacuation orders and two firefighters were taken to a hospital with burn injuries while battling the flames, Woodward County emergency manager Matt Lehenbauer told KOCO.

“Very dry conditions combined with these winds is leading to an environment favorable for wildfire growth, especially for western portions of the Southern Plains where a critical fire risk is depicted by SPC,” the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, hurricane-force winds are doubling down in some areas. Through Sunday, the National Weather Service forecasts 25-50 mph winds with higher gusts from eastern New Mexico to eastern Nebraska, where high wind warnings are currently in effect. Stronger, hurricane-force wind gusts are forecast to reach 100 mph in the foothills near Denver.

“Tonight through Sunday will be exceptionally windy,” the National Weather Service in Boulder said. “The strongest gusts will come tonight as wind speeds are expected to reach 100 mph in the Front Range foothills, mountains, and adjacent plains.”

Strong and damaging winds will continue through Sunday morning, when the highest wind gusts are expected, the National Weather Service said.

High wind warnings remained in effect in parts of Kansas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Texas through Sunday.

Residents in windy regions could experience damaged property and trees, power outages, travel difficulties, blowing dust, poor visibility as well as fire danger and rampant wildfire spread, the weather service warns. Because of those risks, people should “stay aware of your surroundings” or remain indoors out of caution, the weather service recommends.

“Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows,” the weather service says. “Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.”

States prepare for fire risk

The fire threat has prompted emergency responses in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma, according to releases from the states’s emergency management operations.

Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday issued a verbal state of disaster, allowing resources to be used to provide state assistance, a release from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management said. Forecasts for the state show extreme fire weather for southwest and south-central Kansas with low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 55-60 mph, the release said.

“I urge all Kansans to refrain from burning during this period of extreme fire danger,” Kelly said. “By being vigilant, taking extra precautions, and reporting any fires to your local fire department, the risk of fires getting out of control can be minimized.”

In Texas, state emergency response resources were activated on Friday, a release from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) said.

“With high fire danger expected, state emergency response resources have been activated to assist local wildfire response efforts, ensuring our communities are prepared to meet this weekend’s critical wildfire threat,” Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said in the release. “TDEM and our Texas Emergency Management Council partners stand ready to support local officials with any requests for state emergency response assistance.”

In nearby Oklahoma, the State Emergency Operations Center was activated and multiple agencies from across the state were working to put out the wildfires, officials said.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that the state has requested Fire Management Assistance from FEMA to aid in the wildfire response.

“God Bless our first responders and all Oklahomans in harm’s way,” Stitt said in a post on X.