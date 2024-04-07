CNN —

Slovak nationalist-left government candidate Peter Pellegrini emerged victorious in the country’s presidential election on Saturday, solidifying the influence of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico over Slovakia.

Pellegrini, aged 48, emphasized that his win signifies support for the government’s agenda and a rejection of an “opportunistic opposition power center,” a reference to outgoing liberal president Zuzana Caputova.

Fico, who began his fourth term last October, has shifted Slovakia’s foreign policy towards pro-Russian positions and initiated reforms in criminal law and media regulations, raising concerns about the erosion of the rule of law.

Pellegrini secured 53.26% of the vote, while pro-Western opposition candidate Ivan Korcok garnered 46.73%, according to results from 99.66% of voting districts.

Although Slovak presidents wield limited executive powers, they can veto laws or challenge them in the constitutional court. They also nominate constitutional court judges, potentially shaping political conflicts over Fico’s reforms, which aim to reduce penalties for corruption.

Fico’s coalition, which includes a party led by Pellegrini, halted Slovakia’s official arms shipments to Ukraine.

Fico has criticized what he perceives as Western interference in the conflict, cautioning against Slavic nations engaging in hostilities with each other.

Pellegrini portrayed Korcok as a warmonger due to his support for arming Ukraine and suggested that Korcok might involve Slovak troops in the neighboring country’s conflict, a claim Korcok refuted.