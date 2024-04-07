CNN —

The CMT Music Awards are being handed out live from Austin, Texas, and if the lineup of performers and nominees is any indication, it’s going to be a fun time.

Those set to take the stage include: Keith Urban, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town + Sugarland, Megan Moroney, Sam Hunt, Jelly Roll and more.

Jelly Roll, Wilson, Moroney, Johnson and host Kelsea Ballerini were among the artists who led this year’s nominations, earning three nods each.

Trisha Yearwood, meanwhile, is also set to receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

A special tribute to late country legend Toby Keith is also planned.

Here’s a look at this year’s nominees, with winners indicated in bold as they are announced.

Kelsea Ballerini performing at the 2023 'All for the Hall' concert in Nashville. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Video of the year

Ashley McBryde - “Light On In The Kitchen”

Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile - “Dear Insecurity”

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody’s Nobody”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

Darius Rucker - “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jason Aldean - “Let Your Boys Be Country”

Jelly Roll - “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”

Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)”

Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares To You”

Parmalee - “Gonna Love You”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan - “Nine Ball”

Female video of the year

Ashley McBryde - “Light On In The Kitchen”

Gabby Barrett - “Glory Days”

Kacey Musgraves - “Deeper Well”

Kelsea Ballerini - “Penthouse”

Lainey Wilson - “Watermelon Moonshine”

Megan Moroney - “I’m Not Pretty”

Reba McEntire - “Seven Minutes In Heaven”

Male video of the year

Bailey Zimmerman - “Religiously”

Cody Johnson - “The Painter”

HARDY - “Truck Bed”

Jelly Roll - “Need A Favor”

Jordan Davis - “Next Thing You Know”

Luke Combs - “Fast Car (Official Live Video)”

Morgan Wallen “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)”

Duo/group video of the year

Brothers Osborne - “Nobody’s Nobody”

Dan + Shay - “Save Me The Trouble”

Old Dominion - “Memory Lane”

Parmalee - “Girl In Mine”

The War And Treaty - “Have You A Heart”

Tigirlily Gold - “Shoot Tequila”

Collaborative video of the year

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton - “We Don’t Fight Anymore”

Ella Langley feat. Koe Wetzel - “That’s Why We Fight”

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan - “Cowboys And Plowboys”

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block - “You, Me And Whiskey”

Lukas Nelson and Promise of The Real feat. Lainey Wilson - “More Than Friends”

Mickey Guyton feat. Kane Brown - “Nothing Compares To You”

Old Dominion and Megan Moroney - “Can’t Break Up Now”

Breakthrough female video of the year

Anne Wilson - “Rain In The Rearview”

Ashley Cooke - “your place”

Brittney Spencer - “Bigger Than The Song”

Tigirlily Gold - “Shoot Tequila”

Breakthrough male video of the year, presented by Walt Disney World®

Chayce Beckham - “23”

Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”

Warren Zeiders - “Pretty Little Poison”

Zach Bryan - “Oklahoma Smokeshow”

CMT performance of the year

Amber Riley - “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson - “Nothing But a Good Time” (from CMT Crossroads)

Carrie Underwood - “Hate My Heart” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Cody Johnson - “Human” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Dierks Bentley - “Drunk On A Plane” (from CMT Storytellers)

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - “Thinking ‘Bout You” (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Hozier and Maren Morris - “Take Me To Church” (from CMT Crossroads)

Jelly Roll - “Need a Favor” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

Kelsea Ballerini - “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” (from 2023 CMT Music Awards)

The War And Treaty - “On My Own” (from CMT Smashing Glass)

CMT digital-first performance of the year