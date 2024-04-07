DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 2: A new high-speed road system for arrivals and departures is one of the highlights at the new Denver International Airport, shown here 01 February as workers prepare for a 28 February opening ordered by the Denver City Council. The 3.7-billion USD facility, slated to replace Stapleton International Airport, has had its opening postponed four times because of a faulty high-tech automated baggage system. (COLOR KEY: Sky is blue.) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read BOB DAEMMRICH/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Flight returns to Denver airport after part of engine cover falls off
02:05 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 17 videos
DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 2: A new high-speed road system for arrivals and departures is one of the highlights at the new Denver International Airport, shown here 01 February as workers prepare for a 28 February opening ordered by the Denver City Council. The 3.7-billion USD facility, slated to replace Stapleton International Airport, has had its opening postponed four times because of a faulty high-tech automated baggage system. (COLOR KEY: Sky is blue.) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read BOB DAEMMRICH/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Flight returns to Denver airport after part of engine cover falls off
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tourist Burglars Josh Campbell SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
'Burglary tourists' travel to US on visas to rob upscale homes. Here's how they do it
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Christian Combs
Video Ad Feedback
Why Sean 'Diddy' Combs is named in sexual assault lawsuit against his son
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WFOR Florida bar shooting
Video Ad Feedback
Security guard killed, 7 injured after gunfire erupts at bar
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
new york new jersey earthquake northeast jm sc orig_00002520.png
Video Ad Feedback
Coffee shop customers scatter as quake strikes Northeast
00:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
UN Meeting earthquake
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows earthquake during United Nations Assembly
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at the NH Collection Eurobuilding Hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says 2020 Biden endorsement 'tears him up'
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
world central kitchen strike vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN correspondent breaks down new IDF report on WCK strike
04:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
raffa weather
Video Ad Feedback
Spring nor'easter leaves thousands without power
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexico embassy raid ecuador thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows police in Ecuador raiding Mexican embassy
03:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ac nova festival survivors retreat
Video Ad Feedback
'A million bullets': Nova Festival survivors recount horrors 6 months later
06:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 17: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks during a news conference on May 17, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation held a news conference to discuss the "Reconnecting Communities Act," legislation to "reconnect and revitalize areas that were harmed by the construction of the Interstate Highway System" and "reform the long history of inequity in infrastructure." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Baltimore mayor responds to GOP criticism over bridge funding
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anshel netanyahu split vpx use only
Video Ad Feedback
Israeli journalist says Netanyahu is Israel's worst prime minister ever
04:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bronny James Lebron James Charles Barkley SPLIT for video
Video Ad Feedback
Charles Barkley doesn't want Bronny James to play on same team as LeBron
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
goodman judge cannon trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'This is not what Jack Smith wanted to hear': Legal expert on judge denying Trump's request to dismiss documents case
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elon musk stephen richer
Video Ad Feedback
State election official rips into Elon Musk retweeting false voter conspiracy
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
latino voter PA
Video Ad Feedback
'It is fair game' for Ukraine to hit military targets inside Russia, says US diplomat
13:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

A Houston-bound Boeing 737-800 plane operated by Southwest Airlines returned safely to Denver International Airport on Sunday after its engine cover fell off and struck the wing flag, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The agency said it will investigate.

This is the latest in a string of mechanical issues to plague Boeing aircraft across a range of airlines over the past several months even as the company has faced years of scrutiny regarding the safety of its planes.

Boeing declined to comment and referred CNN to Southwest for information about plane and fleet operations.

In a statement to CNN, Southwest said passengers would take another plane to Houston and would be approximately three hours behind schedule.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees,” the statement said. Southwest said no injuries were reported.

Southwest said its maintenance teams would review the aircraft, which was in the air for 35 minutes before it was forced to turn around and land. The plane was deemed airworthy in May 2015, per FAA records.

Eva Rothenberg, Sarah Dewberry and Chris Boyette contributed to this report