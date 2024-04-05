CNN —

Suki Waterhouse has debuted her joint production with Robert Pattinson.

“The Daisy Jones & The Six” star posted a photo to her verified Instagram on Thursday showing her cradling a baby believed to be the newborn she and fiancé Pattinson share.

“Welcome to the world angel,” the caption reads.

The couple, who first sparked speculation they were together in 2018, have not yet confirmed either the sex or the name of their baby.

“I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” Waterhouse said last year.

The star made the transition from model to actress and told the Times last year she’s leaned on her man for help with her craft.

“Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa,” she said.

The child is the first for the couple.

CNN’s Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this story