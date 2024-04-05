Billie Eilish at the 96th Annual Oscars held at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images
What were you made for if not to be part of Billie Eilish’s inner Instagram circle?

Followers who recently clicked on the story portion of the two-time Oscar-winner’s verified Instagram account may have noticed a small green bubble circling her profile picture – which is a simple blue circle for now – denoting that they’re a member of her “close friends” list.

But before you start to feel too special, know that it appears that everyone was a part of this list.

That has heightened a theory that Eilish has something coming down the pike – a new album perhaps? Other than the recent profile picture change to a simple blue dot, the only other hint for now is the Instagram Story featuring a partially obstructed tattoo that appears to say “& soft”.

Earlier this year her hit from the “Barbie” soundtrack “What Was I Made For?,” which was co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell, won both a Grammy for song of the year as well as an Oscar for best original song.

We are ready for her new music.