Primatologist Jane Goodall’s 90th birthday marked with stunning images by 90 female photographers

By Amarachi Orie, CNN
2 minute read
Updated 12:08 PM EDT, Thu April 4, 2024
In her early days at Gombe, Jane Goodall spent many hours sitting on a high peak with binoculars or a telescope, searching the forest below for chimpanzees. She took this photo of herself with a camera fastened to a tree branch.
In her early days at Gombe, Jane Goodall spent many hours sitting on a high peak with binoculars or a telescope, searching the forest below for chimpanzees. She took this photo of herself with a camera fastened to a tree branch.
Jane Goodall/Courtesy Vital Impacts
Hua Yan (Pretty Girl), a 2-year-old female, is one of the world's most endangered animals. She was released into the wild after being born in captivity at the Wolong Nature Reserve managed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan province, China.
Hua Yan (Pretty Girl), a 2-year-old female, is one of the world's most endangered animals. She was released into the wild after being born in captivity at the Wolong Nature Reserve managed by the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Sichuan province, China.
Ami Vitale/Courtesy Vital Impacts
Inuit hunters in northwest Greenland still travel by dog sleds in winter. Hunting seal, walrus and other Arctic animals is still a vital part of life there and a main source of food for many households.
Inuit hunters in northwest Greenland still travel by dog sleds in winter. Hunting seal, walrus and other Arctic animals is still a vital part of life there and a main source of food for many households.
Tiina Itkonen/Courtesy Vital Impacts
In the Namib Sand Sea, the tallest dunes tower into the sky, their colors shifting with the sun.
In the Namib Sand Sea, the tallest dunes tower into the sky, their colors shifting with the sun.
Brooke Holm/Courtesy Vital Impacts
This is the late Asian elephant Rajan at age 66, captured by award-winning photographer Jody MacDonald. Brought to the Andaman Islands for logging in the 1950s, he and a small group of 10 elephants were brutally forced to learn how to swim in the ocean to bring the logged trees to nearby boats and then eventually swim on to the next island. When logging was banned in 2002, Rajan was out of a job. He lived out his days in harmony among the giant trees he used to haul in India's Andaman Archipelago.
This is the late Asian elephant Rajan at age 66, captured by award-winning photographer Jody MacDonald. Brought to the Andaman Islands for logging in the 1950s, he and a small group of 10 elephants were brutally forced to learn how to swim in the ocean to bring the logged trees to nearby boats and then eventually swim on to the next island. When logging was banned in 2002, Rajan was out of a job. He lived out his days in harmony among the giant trees he used to haul in India's Andaman Archipelago.
Jody MacDonald/Courtesy Vital Impacts
Watching polar bears spar is one of the highlights of observing bears in fall in northern Manitoba in Canada.
Watching polar bears spar is one of the highlights of observing bears in fall in northern Manitoba in Canada.
Daisy Gilardini/Courtesy Vital Impacts
A young horseback rider in Mongolia was captured by photographer Chiara Goia.
A young horseback rider in Mongolia was captured by photographer Chiara Goia.
Chiara Goia/Courtesy Vital Impacts
Off the coast of Montague Island is one of Australia's largest colonies of fur seals, often nicknamed the Labradors of the sea.
Off the coast of Montague Island is one of Australia's largest colonies of fur seals, often nicknamed the Labradors of the sea.
Krystle Wright/Courtesy Vital Impacts
"Wedding Dress Salt, 2023." Photographer Scarlett Hooft Graafland has described using landscape as a stage for a performance or installation. Her carefully choreographed, site-specific sculptural interventions and performances take place in some of the most remote corners of the earth.
"Wedding Dress Salt, 2023." Photographer Scarlett Hooft Graafland has described using landscape as a stage for a performance or installation. Her carefully choreographed, site-specific sculptural interventions and performances take place in some of the most remote corners of the earth.
Scarlett Graafland/Courtesy Vital Impacts
While filming for "The Way of the Cheetah," Beverly Joubert, a National Geographic explorer-in-residence, and husband Dereck Joubert spotted one of the more adventurous of the four cheetah cubs they were observing playing on the branches of a tree, almost completely camouflaged by the leaves around it.
While filming for "The Way of the Cheetah," Beverly Joubert, a National Geographic explorer-in-residence, and husband Dereck Joubert spotted one of the more adventurous of the four cheetah cubs they were observing playing on the branches of a tree, almost completely camouflaged by the leaves around it.
Beverly Joubert/Courtesy Vital Impacts
The unpredictability of nature and its fleeting beauty combine to create total awe in this photo of New Zealand'­s highest peak, Mount Cook/Aoraki at sunset.
The unpredictability of nature and its fleeting beauty combine to create total awe in this photo of New Zealand'­s highest peak, Mount Cook/Aoraki at sunset.
Lisa Michele Burns/Courtesy Vital Impacts
These blue-footed booby (Sula nebouxii) in Galapagos, Ecuador, were captured by world renowned wildlife photographer and author Tui De Roy.
These blue-footed booby (Sula nebouxii) in Galapagos, Ecuador, were captured by world renowned wildlife photographer and author Tui De Roy.
Tui De Roy/Courtesy Vital Impacts
Nature of Hope: 90 Years of Jane Goodall’s Impact
CNN  — 

Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall turned 90 on Wednesday—and to mark the occasion, 90 female photographers have put their work up for sale for 90 days.

A young woman positioned as a blooming night flower, polar bears seemingly hugging but actually play-fighting, and snow geese blasting off from a pond are just some of the stunning images that feature in the fine-art photography sale inspired by Goodall’s legacy. The Jane Goodall Foundation, which works to protect chimpanzees and their habitat, will receive 60% of the proceeds.

girl with pigeons 2 getty vpx thumb
Catherine Falls Commercial/Moment RF/Getty Images
video

Related video Famous scientist answers 10-year-old’s profound question about animals

There are currently 31 images for sale, as part of “The Nature of Hope: 90 Years of Jane Goodall’s Impact” campaign that started on April 1, with the work of 10 more artists being released each week, according to the website of sale host Vital Impacts, a women-led, non-profit organization that uses art to support those protecting the planet.

“As we celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Jane Goodall, we not only honor her groundbreaking work in ethology but also recognize her pivotal role in inspiring women around the world,” National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale, the founder of Vital Impacts, said in a press release.

“Jane Goodall did more than just redefine our understanding of the relationship between humans and animals; she shattered barriers and opened doors for women everywhere,” she added.

Award-winning photographer Jody MacDonald, renowned wildlife photographer Tui De Roy and critically acclaimed photographic artist Tamara Dean are among those whose work is featured.

Jody MacDonald captured this image of Asian elephant Rajan at age 66.
Jody MacDonald captured this image of Asian elephant Rajan at age 66.
Jody MacDonald/Courtesy Vital Impacts

However, one of the most notable images is a self-portrait taken early in her career by Goodall herself, from a high peak in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park when she was searching for chimpanzees below. She used a camera that she fastened to a tree.

The British animal behaviorist is known for her enduring and exceptionally detailed research on the chimpanzees of Gombe Stream National Park.

GPS Goodall
CNN
video

Related video On GPS: Jane Goodall on what she learned from chimpanzees

“I was really excited to see that that photo of me looking out at the valley at Gombe with my trusty lightweight telescope was chosen. It was taken in, I think, 1962. I was on my own, very high up in the hills, and I thought what a great photo this would make,” Goodall said in the release.

Signed copies of the image are on offer, along with signed photographs of her beloved “F” family of chimpanzees, according to the release.