The Biden administration recently authorized the transfer of over 1,000 500-pound bombs and over 1,000 small-diameter bombs to Israel, according to three people familiar with the matter, adding to its arsenal despite US concerns over the country’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

The transfer authorization of the MK82 bombs and small-diameter bombs, more than 2,000 munitions in total, occurred before an Israeli strike on a humanitarian convoy in Gaza on Monday that killed seven employees of the aid organization World Central Kitchen, a State Department spokesperson said.

But news of the approval comes as Israel is facing fresh international condemnation over the strike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Tuesday that the aid workers had been “unintentionally” targeted.

